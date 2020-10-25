OPINION | EDITORIAL: On the ballot

Here is a roundup of our endorsements from the previous couple of weeks. Good luck, voters. And please stay safe at the polls.

Little Rock's school district tax extension:

Little Rock voters will elect a new school board for the system in a couple of weeks. Nobody really knows what the board will look like come January. So why are we asked to extend a property tax from 2033 to 2051? Let's wait until we know what board we have before we give it more money. We recommend No.

Issue 1:

This statewide ballot item would make permanent a 0.5 percent state sales tax to fund road improvements. Arkansas already has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation, and this one would have no sunset. If this issue is voted down and comes back in two years with a sunset provision, we will probably support it. We recommend No at this time.

Issue 2:

It's the least talked-about issue on the ballot, and probably deservedly so. But we see no good reason to change the term limits law yet again. Voters are just getting used to the new rules implemented in 2014. We recommend No on Issue 2.

Issue 3:

This would change how citizens' initiatives are put on the ballot, and change publication requirements and deadlines. Issue 3 would require those trying to get something on the ballot to collect signatures from 45 counties instead of the current 15. No matter how you cut it, that would make things more difficult for grass-roots campaigns. We'd recommend a No here, too.

Tom Cotton for re-election as U.S. senator. Even if he had major party opposition, it'd have to be some great opposition to give Arkansas a reason to vote otherwise.

French Hill for re-election as U.S. representative from the 2nd Congressional District. He's a fiscally conservative banker at a time when the country needs more financial experts at the national level.

Bruce Westerman for re-election as U.S. representative from the 4th Congressional District. His expertise in forestry will be needed in the coming two years. For proof, look west.

In the race for Little Rock's school board, we have been mightily impressed by a number of candidates. We have high hopes for this school board in the coming years. But we hope the teachers' union doesn't once again gain control of the panel and put together a list of priorities that doesn't include students at No. 1. Our recommendations:

Zone 3, Tommy Branch, chair of the Little Rock Area Public Education Stakeholder Group and a former board member.

Zone 5, Stuart Mackey, graduate of Central High and parent of Central High graduates, who's also been on several boards and committees over the year.

Zone 6, FranSha' Anderson, a former PTA president, volunteer, activist and all-around cheerleader for the schools.

Zone 7, Norma Jean Johnson, a supporter of principals and principles in the schools.

Zone 9, Jeff Wood, who served as chair of the Community Advisory Board for the district and has been an activist in the community for years.

In the race for Little Rock City Board, we'd recommend a couple of incumbents and a couple of new folks, all of whom are impressive:

Joan Adcock in the Position 10 at-large seat.

Dr. Dean Kumpuris in the Position 8 at-large seat.

David Alan Bubbas and Antwan Phillips are both impressive in their campaigns for the Position 9 seat.

In legislative races:

Bob Thomas in Senate District 32.

Jane English for re-election in Senate District 34.

Carlton Wing for re-election in House District 28.

Jim Sorvillo for re-election in House District 32.

Mark Lowery for re-election in House District 39.