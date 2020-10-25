100 years ago

Oct. 25, 1920

FOREMAN -- John Pullen and J. E. Walker, owners of a test oil well being drilled near Foreman, have filed suit in Little River Circuit Court against Hal Vaughan for $20,000 for "false and malicious" statements he is alleged to have made against the plaintiffs. According to the complaint Vaughan told several persons on the streets of Foreman that the oil well had been sealed by old owners, and that Walker, in company with others, tapped the mains of the Prairie Pipe Line Company where the line crosses Pond creek bottom in Sevier county, "taking from said pipe several barrels of oil which was placed in cans by the plaintiff and removed by him to Foreman and placed in the Carver well-with the knowledge of the owners of said well."

50 years ago

Oct. 25, 1970

WEST MEMPHIS -- Dale Bumpers said Saturday that it was "demoralizing" to read the newspapers every day because of the pages of slick advertising for Governor Rockefeller. But he said the advertising was not being accepted by the people. Bumpers, the Democratic nominee for governor, has become more and more preoccupied with Rockefeller's campaign spending in recent days. "I get a little demoralized in the morning when I get up and see the newspapers with all the advertising," Bumpers said at Clarendon. He said that while the advertising seemed to be having little effect, he was concerned about it.

25 years ago

Oct. 25, 1995

• The Little Rock School District's Biracial Advisory Committee is free to monitor all 50 schools for compliance with the district's desegregation plan, a key player in the desegregation effort said Tuesday. John Walker, an attorney who represents the class of all black children in the district, told committee members they are not limited to monitoring only the district's five incentive elementary schools, although that is one of their responsibilities.

10 years ago

Oct. 25, 2010

• A storm with straightline winds reaching at least 63 miles per hour pushed through central Arkansas on Sunday evening, a spokesman for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said. In Little Rock, the strong winds knocked down trees and power lines across town and caused damage to CenterPoint Energy at 2205 E. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock Fire Department spokesman Edwin Woolf said. Alicia Dixon, a CenterPoint spokesman, said most of a roof from a building next door had been lifted up by the winds and landed on CenterPoint's fence and property.