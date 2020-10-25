Pet of the Week

Huck is a polite and affectionate 2-year-old boxer/hound mix. Huck is dog friendly and takes cues well, but he would not do well with a cat in the home. Huck would probably like a dog playmate or an active home because he loves to play with people and dogs. He does like to play with his mouth and people’s hands, so smaller children proba- bly wouldn’t be the best unless he is trained to change this behavior. It appears that Huck was hit by a car and rolled at one point. He has some scarring on his left side that has healed, but some hair still needs to grow back. It’s also possible that he broke his tail. It healed improper- ly causing him to lose his ability to raise it, but he can still wag part of it to show what a happy boy he is. Huck is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. His adoption fee is $250. Huck is heartworm posi- tive; however his treatment will be covered at no cost to his adopter. Huck will graduate from Paws in Prison on Dec. 5. The dogs in this program are trained under the AKC Canine Good Citizen standards and are specifically selected to be family and companion dogs. They spend 24 hours a day with their trainers. For that reason, they will do best in homes where they are primarily inside dogs and spend lots of time with their families. The adoptive family will receive his training jour- nal. This journal documents his ar- rival from the shelter, daily training progress and interactions with the trainers.

Huck is a polite and affectionate 2-year-old boxer/hound mix. Huck is dog friendly and takes cues well, but he would not do well with a cat in the home. Huck would probably like a dog playmate or an active home because he loves to play with people and dogs. He does like to play with his mouth and people's hands, so smaller children probably wouldn't be the best unless he is trained to change this behavior. It appears that Huck was hit by a car and rolled at one point. He has some scarring on his left side that has healed, but some hair still needs to grow back. It's also possible that he broke his tail. It healed improperly causing him to lose his ability to raise it, but he can still wag part of it to show what a happy boy he is. Huck is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. His adoption fee is $250. Huck is heartworm positive; however his treatment will be covered at no cost to his adopter. Huck will graduate from Paws in Prison on Dec. 5. The dogs in this program are trained under the AKC Canine Good Citizen standards and are specifically selected to be family and companion dogs. They spend 24 hours a day with their trainers. For that reason, they will do best in homes where they are primarily inside dogs and spend lots of time with their families. The adoptive family will receive his training journal. This journal documents his arrival from the shelter, daily training progress and interactions with the trainers.

Canine Close-Up

Pete is a Paws in Prison graduate who was adopted from CARE several years ago. Unfortunately, his adopter was forced to move, and Pete could not go with her. Pete has a lot of love to give, but he needs a kind, patient and experienced adopter. He is looking for a stable, quiet environment and an adopter who wants to take him wherever they go. Pete loves going on adventures and is a great travel buddy. The longer the car ride, the better. He also enjoys long naps and lounging around the house. At 8 years old, he's the perfect mix of spunky and chill. Pete is good with lower-energy dogs that respect his personal space. He will require slow introductions to new dog friends. Pete is good with children and just about every human he meets. He is eager to please. Pete does have separation anxiety, but this is improving with the help of his foster family and medication (about $30). He would be great for someone who spends most of their time at home and could take him along for new adventures. Pete will need some time to adjust to his new family and to trust that they will return if he is left alone at home. Pete is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations and preventatives. His adoption fee is $200. He deserves a second chance at happiness.

Huck and friends can be adopted through CARE for Animals. More information is available at (501) 603-2273 and careforanimals.org.