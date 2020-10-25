POLICE BEAT: Little Rock tripped alarm leads to 1 arrest

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

LR tripped alarm leads to one arrest

Little Rock police, responding to a tripped alarm, arrested a homeless man Saturday afternoon in a building on West 65th Street, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived about 2 p.m. at 4400 W. 65th St. where they encountered Alexander Long, 20, the report said.

Long was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony breaking or entering and felony criminal mischief.

Police: Man spat on officer at jail

A Pulaski County man arrested on a public intoxication count was charged with aggravated assault on a correctional officer at the county jail Friday night, according to an arrest report.

Joseph Batchelor, 22, who was awaiting intake at the jail about 11:30 p.m., spat on the correctional officer's back and struggled with officers detaining him, the report said.

Batchelor was being held without bail Saturday in the county jail.

He faces an additional charge of felony aggravated assault on a correctional officer.

Battery count filed in chair wielding

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday night after reportedly hitting someone with a metal chair, according to an arrest report.

Police were called to 3601 W. Roosevelt Road, where witnesses said Larry Bryant, 66, struck a man with the chair about 8 p.m., the report said.

Bryant was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond. He is charged with felony battery.