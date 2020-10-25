Single-vehicle crashes in state kill 2 motorists

A Monroe woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 425 South in Ashley County.

Georgianna Emfinger, 71, was driving a 2004 GMC north at 5:21 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road in a construction zone, according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report.

The vehicle went up an embankment and became airborne before landing in a ditch, rolling onto its passenger side and becoming engulfed in fire.

Emfinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ashley County coroner.

The weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

A 62-year-old Floral man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash near Drasco in Cleburne County.

Jerry Michael Walker was driving north on Arkansas 25 North at 4:05 p.m. when the 2005 Chevy van he was driving crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, according a state police report.

The van struck a ditch and two roadside fences before continuing into a field where it struck a tree, the report said.

The weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.