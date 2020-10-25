Veterans cemetery size now 223 acres Library sponsoring Halloween contest

Veterans cemetery

size now 223 acres

The Arkansas National Guard transferred 141 acres to the State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The cemetery, at 1501 Maryland Ave., will grow from an 82-acre site to 223 acres because of the land transfer, according to a statement from the Arkansas National Guard.

The fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act authorized the land transfer from the military to the state's Department of Veterans Affairs to expand the size of the cemetery to inter veterans of all branches of the U.S. military.

"This has been a long time coming," Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas' adjutant general, said in a news release. "Our entire congressional delegation worked hard to ensure our state's veterans have a final resting place that befits their dedicated service to our state and nation."

The cemetery was originally opened in 2001 near the North Little Rock airport and is home to the remains of more than 9,800 veterans.

Library sponsoring

Halloween contest

The William F. Laman Public Library is holding a Halloween Contest, and the winner will be awarded a Kindle Fire, said a library spokesman.

Robin Campbell, a library spokesman, said competitors should tell the library their favorite Halloween or scary movies via social media, email or direct message. He said the person should then follow the library on some of their social media accounts, and let library the staff know.

The library has accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Pinterest. Participants can also enter by emailing rcampbell@lamanlibrary.org to sign up for an electronic newsletter or by submitting the word "Halloween" along with a favorite scary movie in the "Contact Us" form on the library website.

The winner will be selected via a Nov. 2 drawing. The library will contact the winner through a direct message to arrange a curbside pickup of the Kindle Fire.