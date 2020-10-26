7th Arkansas legislator tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (right), R-Rogers, is shown in this file photo with Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette.

Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, is the seventh state lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus during the past several days.

Bledsoe received test results Sunday night that she tested positive, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs.

Bledsoe, 76, co-chairs the Joint Budget Committee and Legislative Council. She also is the mother of state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe.

She didn’t attend legislative budget hearings last Tuesday morning before legislative leaders decided to suspend the legislative committee meetings last week, after three lawmakers initially tested positive for coronavirus.

Bledsoe could not be reached immediately for comment by telephone Monday.

The council’s other co-chairman Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said he is in quarantine because his wife tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning.

Wardlaw said he expects to receive the results of his test for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

He noted that Sen. Bledsoe “wasn’t at the [budget] hearings last week.”

Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, announced on Saturday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The other lawmakers who have tested positive for coronavirus are Sens. Missy irvin, R-Mountain View, and Terry Rice, R-Waldron, and Reps. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville; Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, and Stu Smith, R-Batesville.

Lawmakers are scheduled to resume their budget hearings for state agencies on Tuesday morning.

The lawmakers started budget hearings on Oct. 13 and the hearings are slate to end on Nov. 12. On Nov. 10, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to present his proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 that starts July 1, 2021

Hutchinson last week limited his public appearances and meetings after being exposed to someone with the virus. Since the exposure, he has tested negative several times for the virus. A schedule released Monday showed Hutchinson planned a news conference about Pinnacle Mountain at Two Rivers Park in Little Rock on Wednesday.

Arkansas has had more than 106,000 probable and confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,812 people have died from covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Information for this article was contributed by the Associated Press. Check back for updates.