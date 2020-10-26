Brees clutch again as Saints hang on

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees dives over the pile for a touchdown in the first half Sunday against the Carolina Pan- thers in New Orleans. Brees also threw for 2 touchdowns as he completed 80.6% of his passes for 287 yards to lead the Saints to a 27-24 victory. (AP/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees' veteran savvy and enduring skill as a passer were enough for the Saints to overcome the loss of two top receivers in the past few days.

Brees completed 80.6% of his passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and the 41-year-old rushed for a 1-yard score to lead New Orleans to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The vintage performance by the NFL's all-time leading passer came after the Saints had to adjust their game plan because of Michael Thomas' hamstring injury on Wednesday and Emmanuel Sanders' positive covid-19 test following Thursday's practice.

"Each week, it's finding a different way to win," Brees said. "Each week, it's finding different guys that are having to step up and contribute in ways that maybe they haven't in the past.

"So I can't say enough about guys' resolve and resilience to be able to do that," Brees added.

The Panthers had driven across midfield in the final minutes when defensive end Marcus Davenport's sack of Teddy Bridgewater led Carolina Coach Matt Rhule to send out kicker Joey Slye to try a 65-yard field goal on fourth and 19. The kick fell just short of the crossbar and the Saints (4-2) ran out the final 1:55, sending the Panthers (3-4) to their second consecutive loss.

"That sack was a fatal blow," Rhule said. "That is the only thing that couldn't have happened there. ... Teddy can't take that sack. The offensive line can't allow that sack. It just can't happen."

Brees completed 29 of 36 passes to eight targets, including eight completions for 75 yards to undrafted rookie Marquez Calloway. Brees' decision-making and accuracy also helped New Orleans convert 12 of 14 third downs.

After the Saints' two third-down failures, Wil Lutz came through with field goals of 41 and 43 yards.

Brees' first touchdown pass went for 4 yards to tight end Jared Cook, who completed the catch after bobbling the ball in tight coverage. The second covered 4 yards to Deonte Harris two seconds before halftime. Harris is a second-year undrafted player who was All-Pro as a rookie return man last season. He saw more snaps than usual as a receiver Sunday and had four catches for 46 yards.

Alvin Kamara gained 148 yards from scrimmage, with 83 coming on 14 rushes and the rest on eight receptions.

New Orleans' methodical offensive approach allowed it to possess the ball for nearly 35 minutes without punting once.

That was enough to overcome a strong showing by Bridgewater in his first game against the Saints since resurrecting his career in New Orleans as Brees' backup the past two seasons.

Bridgewater was 23 of 28 for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 74-yarder to DJ Moore, who also had a 7-yard catch-and run around the right end for a score. Curtis Samuel ran for a 5-yard touchdown that tied the game at 24 at the end of the third quarter.

But Carolina managed just 37 yards rushing against one of the NFL's top run defenses.

Brees was at his best in his final drive of the first half. Excluding a spike to stop the clock with five seconds left, he was 6-for-6 for 71 yards during a 75-yard drive in 1:35 that ended with Harris' TD that made it 21-17.

"In the grand scheme of things, that was a huge drive," Brees said, noting that both teams had relatively few possessions because each produced several time-consuming scoring drives. "To be able to get seven points as opposed to three, obviously in kind of dramatic fashion there with those last couple plays, that ends up being a huge turning point in the game."

Carolina31470--24

New Orleans71433--27

First Quarter

NO--Cook 4 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:34.

Car--FG Slye 43, 1:54.

Second Quarter

NO--Brees 1 run (Lutz kick), 12:13.

Car--Moore 74 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 10:56.

Car--Moore 7 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 1:37.

NO--Harris 4 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :02.

Third Quarter

NO--FG Lutz 41, 4:24.

Car--Samuel 5 run (Slye kick), :08.

Fourth Quarter

NO--FG Lutz 43, 7:55.

A--3,000.

CarNO

First downs1826

Total Net Yards283415

Rushes-yards14-3729-138

Passing246277

Punt Returns0-01-4

Kickoff Returns2-222-47

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int23-28-030-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost1-81-10

Punts1-51.00-0.0

Fumbles-Lost0-01-1

Penalties-Yards1-56-50

Time of Possession25:1934:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Carolina, Davis 7-12, Bridgewater 2-10, Cannon 1-7, Samuel 1-5, Hartsfield 2-2, Armah 1-1. New Orleans, Kamara 14-83, Murray 11-47, T.Hill 1-6, Brees 3-2.

PASSING--Carolina, Bridgewater 23-28-0-254. New Orleans, Brees 29-36-0-287, T.Hill 1-1-0-0.

RECEIVING--Carolina, Anderson 6-74, Samuel 6-48, Davis 5-24, Moore 4-93, Thomas 1-11, Zylstra 1-4. New Orleans, Callaway 8-75, Kamara 8-65, Smith 4-54, Harris 4-46, Cook 3-32, Murray 1-9, Carr 1-6, J.Hill 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Carolina, Slye 65.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts to the crowd after defeating the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Saints won 27-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. It was Brees' 7,000 career completion. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) celebrates his touchdown reception with center Erik McCoy (78) at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts as he runs off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Saints won 27-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) crosses the goal line in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) on a touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) crosses the goal line in front of New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and free safety Marcus Williams (43) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) is upended on a pass reception by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23), free safety Marcus Williams (43) and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)