Cantlay's back-nine rally results in one-shot victory

Patrick Cantlay poses with his trophy after winning the Zozo Championship golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Patrick Cantlay felt his swing was good enough to take on any shot, and then it was a matter of making putts. He did both exceptionally well Sunday in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood for a victory he felt was overdue.

Cantlay rallied from a four-shot deficit and surged into the lead with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine. He closed with a 7-under 65 and held on for a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

It was the third victory of his career, and first in his home state of California. All three required making up deficits of three shots or more in the final round.

"I put in a lot of work and try to do the right things all the time, so when it all does come together, it's really rewarding because it's all that hard work paying off," Cantlay said.

He was looking to join what had been shaping up as a duel between Rahm and Thomas, the Nos. 2 and 3 players in the world. Instead, Cantlay surged past them with three consecutive birdies -- a 3-wood to the fringe on the par-5 13th that set up a simple two-putt, a 7-iron to 18 feet on the next hole and the most exquisite shot of his final round on the par-3 15th.

With a three-quarter 7-iron to a front pin over a tiny rock-lined lagoon, the ball landed next to the hole and rolled out to 10 feet for his ninth birdie of the round, and only the fifth birdie at No. 15 on Sunday.

"That's a hard hole to make a birdie," he said. "It was just one of those swings where you make the swing exactly how you picture it in your head."

That gave him a three-shot cushion, and his challengers never caught up.

As much as Cantlay celebrated, Rahm and Thomas were left to rue their mistakes.

Rahm took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 11th, only to drop shots on each of the next two holes, including the par-5 13th. The Spaniard had a chance to force a playoff, but narrowly missed from 15 feet on the par-3 17th and from 20 feet on the final hole. He closed with a 68.

"Just a couple of unlucky moments," Rahm said. He said the wind switched on both shots, especially on the 13th, where his second shot flew about 20 yards shorter than he expected and went into a bunker, leaving an awkward distance.

Thomas, who started the round with a one-shot lead, had to scramble for par on the last two par 5s, and hit into hazards on consecutive holes down the stretch. His tee shot to the 15th plugged into thick grass, and Thomas did remarkably well to hack out to 30 feet and make bogey.

The other show at Sherwood was on the opposite side of the course, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson playing together in the final round with no fans. There was nothing to see, anyway.

Woods closed with a 74 and still beat Mickelson by four shots. Mickelson, coming off a victory last week on the PGA Tour Champions, had five 6s on his card. Both finished out of the top 70 against a 78-man field.

Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Sunday and finished at 9-under 279 and in a tie for 50th.

LPGA

First win for McDonald

GREENSBORO, Ga. -- Ally McDonald celebrated her birthday with her first LPGA Tour victory.

"It's the best birthday present ever," McDonald.

The 28-year-old from Mississippi held off Danielle Kang by a stroke Sunday in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee. McDonald closed with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total on the Great Waters Course. Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68.

"I've never doubted my ability, but I've definitely questioned whether I would be able to win," McDonald said. "It's really hard to win out here. So, I've just really hung in there and tried to stick to my process since Day 1. That was able to get me in the winner's circle today. I'm really thankful."

McDonald birdied the first three holes on the back nine, dropped a stroke on 14, birdied 16, bogeyed 17 and parred the par-5 18th. Kang birdied Nos. 12, 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke, but bogeyed the 15th.

"I'm not going to lie, it shook me up pretty bad," McDonald said. "I had to gather myself and get my heart rate under control after I made bogey on 13 and Danielle went back to back on birdies on 13 and 14. I just told myself to calm down and do what I've been doing every single round, and that is just trying to execute my game plan, control what I can."

Kang won back-to-back events in Ohio in the summer, leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, was the top-ranked player in the field.

"I knew from the start that Danielle was going to hang in there," McDonald said. "You kind of go to match play mode and you think absolutely she's going to put the pedal down. So I was just happy to hang in there and pull it out."

McDonald's parents watched her play during the weekend.

"It means the world to me, obviously, that they're here," McDonald said. "This is the closest golf tournament that we have. ... Having them here was just amazing."

Kang played through back spasms.

"I think I just need to take a few days off right now," Kang said. "My back has went into a spasm few days ago. I call it wifi. It's on strong right and left. So it was a little difficult this week to play with it. I think I'm very proud of how I played despite not having my full game, but Ally played wonderfully and it's been a really great week."

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was two strokes back after a 70. Making her sixth LPGA Tour start of the year and seventh overall. She birdied the last two holes after opening with 16 pars.

Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 69 on the final day and finished at 8-under 280 for the tournament. Stacy Lewis also turned in a 69 on Sunday to finish at 7-under 281. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) completed the tournament at 2-under while Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) finished at 6-over.

