Chiefs win rout despite QB's off day

Byron Pringle of the Kansas City Chiefs eludes Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson as he races to a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half Sunday. The Chiefs won 43-16 for their 10th consecutive victory over their AFC West rivals. (AP/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER -- On a freezing afternoon in the snow, Patrick Mahomes barely broke a sweat.

The Kansas City Chiefs routed the Broncos 43-16 for their 10th consecutive victory over Denver despite failing to convert a single third down (0 for 8) and getting 200 yards and a touchdown from their star quarterback.

The Chiefs got a pick-6, a kickoff return for a TD, two rushing TDs, including one from his backup, and three field goals to more than make up for Mahomes' pedestrian numbers.

"I deal with him every day and all he wants to do is win," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. "It's crazy. You know how he's wired. But that's what's real every day. He wants to rip your heart out when he's out there playing. He wants to do well and do all that. But when other people are scoring, he's jumping up and down, likewise. He just wants to win. That's the beauty of him."

"Whenever you feel like you don't play a great game offensively and you win by 27 it's a good feeling," Mahomes said. "A win's a win."

And for Denver, a loss is a loss. Again.

"I can play a whole lot better, and I'm going to," said Broncos QB Drew Lock, who threw for 254 yards with no TDs and two interceptions.

Mahomes completed 15 of 23 passes but said he only worries about results, not statistics.

"A young Patrick would've probably tried to force it and thrown a ball and maybe made a bad interception or something like that," Mahomes said, relaying a conversation he had with teammate Tyrann Mathieu. "Whereas, now, seeing the way the defense was playing and knowing it's not there, just kind of either taking the sack or not completing the pass and throwing it away" is the way to go.

"You have to learn ways to win in this league," Mahomes said. "It's not always going to be 400 passing yards or 200 rushing yards or whatever it is. It's going to be finding ways to win. I think this team is doing a great job of doing that."

The Chiefs (6-1) found other ways to dominate Denver (2-4) on a snowy afternoon that began with a temperature of 14 degrees at kickoff, the coldest October game in Broncos history.

Kansas City took a 24-9 halftime lead even though Mahomes completed just one pass in the second quarter and had only 99 yards through the air in the first half.

Mahomes finally extended his NFL-leading streak to 17 consecutive games with a touchdown throw when he hit Tyreek Hill from 10 yards to make it 37-9 with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes' lone TD throw followed the Chiefs' fourth takeaway, an interception by Mathieu when rookie KJ Hamler let Lock's pass bounce off him and right into the arms of the Chiefs star safety.

A week after the Chiefs ran more times than they threw it for the first time in Reid's eight seasons in Kansas City, it was K.C.'s ground game, special teams and defense that did the damage in Denver in the NFL's first snow game of 2020.

In the first half, the Chiefs scored touchdowns on Byron Pringle's 102-yard kickoff return and Daniel Sorensen's 50-yard interception return to go with Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 11-yard run in which he broke five tackles.

"You're not going to beat a team like Kansas City doing that," lamented Broncos Coach Vic Fangio, whose team has been outscored 96-25 in three games against the Chiefs.

Edwards-Hilaire carved his way through a wall of Denver defenders to open the scoring on a snowy, freezing afternoon.

Running up the middle, the rookie plowed through linebacker Alexander Johnson and defensive backs Kareem Jackson, Bryce Callahan, Justin Simmons and Michael Ojemudia like a bowling ball knocking down pins.

The Broncos responded with Lock's first career touchdown run, from 2 yards, but Brandon McManus missed the extra point, leaving Kansas City ahead 7-6, and the Chiefs would never trail.

Le'Veon Bell ran six times for 39 yards in his Chiefs debut, and Edwards-Helaire had 46 yards on eight carries.

Kansas City1014613--43

Denver6307--16

First Quarter

KC--Edwards-Helaire 11 run (Butker kick), 9:08.

Den--Lock 2 run (kick failed), 6:04.

KC--FG Butker 40, 2:04.

Second Quarter

KC--Sorensen 50 interception return (Butker kick), 9:18.

Den--FG McManus 43, 5:49.

KC--Pringle 102 kickoff return (Butker kick), 5:35.

Third Quarter

KC--FG Butker 31, 10:21.

KC--FG Butker 26, 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

KC--Hill 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:15.

Den--Gordon 3 run (McManus kick), 6:54.

KC--Henne 1 run (kick failed), 2:58.

A--5,314.

KCDen

First downs1724

Total Net Yards286411

Rushes-yards22-10133-177

Passing185234

Punt Returns2-211-0

Kickoff Returns2-1230-0

Interceptions Ret.2-680-0

Comp-Att-Int17-25-024-40-2

Sacked-Yards Lost4-283-20

Punts3-44.33-53.7

Fumbles-Lost2-14-2

Penalties-Yards1-155-34

Time of Possession26:3633:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 8-46, Bell 6-39, Hardman 1-13, Washington 3-5, Henne 4-(minus 2). Denver, Lindsay 9-79, Gordon 17-68, Freeman 3-12, Hamler 1-10, Lock 3-8.

PASSING--Kansas City, Mahomes 15-23-0-200, Henne 2-2-0-13. Denver, Lock 24-40-2-254.

RECEIVING--Kansas City, Hill 6-55, Kelce 3-31, Hardman 2-57, Keizer 2-36, Edwards-Helaire 1-17, Kemp 1-11, Robinson 1-4, Washington 1-2. Denver, Okwuegbunam 7-60, Patrick 3-44, Fant 3-38, Hamilton 2-26, Vannett 2-25, Hamler 2-24, Jeudy 2-20, Gordon 2-12, Freeman 1-5.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass under pressure from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, drops back alongside running back Le'Veon Bell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) falls as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kansas City Chiefs kick returner Byron Pringle catches a kickoff before running it back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)