HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after nine weeks

Bryant receiver Cory Nichols (7) dives over Cabot cornerback Tyler Parks (2) for a touchdown during Friday night's game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

There are two weeks remaining in the regular season in high school football. Then we’ll try to have playoffs in this year of the virus.

What we call the Big Three in Class 7A all won easily last week — No. 1 Bryant beat Cabot, 42-14. No. 2 North Little Rock beat Fort Smith Northside, 45-7. No. 3 Bentonville beat Rogers, 74-21.

We’ll learn a lot more this Friday when Bryant and North Little Rock square off.

In the Class 6A showdown last Friday, Greenwood downed Benton by a final score of 42-28.

Pulaski Academy posted an easier-than-expected 60-28 victory over Little Rock Christian in the Class 5A showdown.

Here are the updated rankings after nine weeks of the season:

OVERALL

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Pulaski Academy Greenwood Conway Wynne Lake Hamilton Cabot Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Conway Cabot

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Lake Hamilton Jonesboro Benton Little Rock Parkview

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Wynne Harrison Texarkana Little Rock Christian

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Stuttgart Arkadelphia Nashville Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy Prescott Hoxie Newport Rison

CLASS 2A