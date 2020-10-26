HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after nine weeks

Bryant receiver Cory Nichols (7) dives over Cabot cornerback Tyler Parks (2) for a touchdown during Friday night's game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)
There are two weeks remaining in the regular season in high school football. Then we’ll try to have playoffs in this year of the virus.
What we call the Big Three in Class 7A all won easily last week — No. 1 Bryant beat Cabot, 42-14. No. 2 North Little Rock beat Fort Smith Northside, 45-7. No. 3 Bentonville beat Rogers, 74-21.
We’ll learn a lot more this Friday when Bryant and North Little Rock square off.
In the Class 6A showdown last Friday, Greenwood downed Benton by a final score of 42-28.
Pulaski Academy posted an easier-than-expected 60-28 victory over Little Rock Christian in the Class 5A showdown.
Here are the updated rankings after nine weeks of the season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Conway
- Wynne
- Lake Hamilton
- Cabot
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
- Jonesboro
- Benton
- Little Rock Parkview
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- Harrison
- Texarkana
- Little Rock Christian
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Stuttgart
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- Newport
- Rison
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Des Arc
- Junction City
- Bigelow
