FAYETTEVILLE -- Coaching the country's currently No. 1 ranked cross country teams, Arkansas Women's Coach Lance Harter and Arkansas Men's Coach Chris Bucknam yearn for their Razorbacks running next month at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Okla.

They won't. Nobody will. Covid-19 concerns caused so many not running cross country this fall that the NCAA postponed the NCAA Cross Country Championships until March.

Harter's Razorbacks reign as defending women's national cross country champions.

Obviously at No. 1, Bucknam's Razorbacks would be considered contenders for men's NCAA Cross Country last Arkansas won by retired Coach John McDonnell's 2000 Razorbacks with national Arkansas' last top five NCAA Cross Country finish by Bucknam's 2017 Razorbacks.

"Just unfortunate we're not going to be able to run a national meet in November," Bucknam said. "Because I feel we do have a team that's one of those top four or five in the country."

Ditto, Harter. He marvels that even with top four scorers Taylor Werner, Katie Izzo, Devin Clark, and Carina Viljoen completing their cross country eligibility winning the UA women's first national cross cross country title last year, Arkansas ranks No. 1. Lauren Gregory, the Razorbacks' fifth national scorer in 2019, and returnee Abby Gray lead a trove of talented transfers and freshman phenoms Taylor Ewert and Corie Smith.

"Obviously nice that our peers have that much respect for what these kids are doing," Harter said.

Nicer if Bucknam's reigning SEC Indoor Track champions, and Harter's reigning SEC Indoor Track champions and 2019 still reigning NCAA Indoor champions because of last March's coronavirus cancellations, wouldn't have to choose running their best long distance runners at either the NCAA Indoor they host March 12-13 or NCAA Cross Country, March 15 in Stillwater.

Later deciding that, both assert.

"I just don't want to get distracted from what's coming up now," Bucknam said.

The SEC Cross Country Championships await Friday in Baton Rouge, La.

Starting with McDonnell as proud of his teams totaling 84 conference crowns in the Southwest Conference as their official 40 NCAA Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor crowns, the SEC Cross Country meet always motivates an Arkansas apex. Especially as this fall's finale.

Harter's women have won seven consecutive SEC Cross Country titles. Twice this season, once a 15 points first through fifth perfect score, they've routed Ole Miss, last year's SEC runner-up.

"I think the whole attitude and culture of this crew is we don't want to be the ones to stop this defending 7-time SEC champions," Harter said.

Bucknam's men won SEC Cross Country from 2010-2017 but were Ole Miss edged the last two years.

This season they've decisively beaten Ole Miss two times running. They seem Bucknam' deepest team.

Gilbert Boit, the 2018 SEC champion, scored fifth man for Arkansas' last meet.

"Our one through five can interchange any given day," Bucknam said. "But we're letting them know take nothing for granted. We have to keep our feet on the accelerator and try to win this thing."