Jerry Jacobs leaves Arkansas football team, will focus on NFL Draft

— Cornerback Jerry Jacobs has left Arkansas' football program, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Monday.

Jacobs, who transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State as a graduate during the offseason, started the Razorbacks' first three games this season and recorded 17 tackles. He was replaced by freshman Khari Johnson in the starting lineup for Arkansas' last game against Ole Miss on Oct. 17.

"Jerry Jacobs has opted out, so he's no longer on the football team," Pittman said.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Pittman and the entire coaching staff for giving me this opportunity," Jacobs wrote. "I also want to thank my teammates and the amazing Arkansas fans for welcoming me in with open arms.

"After much prayer and discussion with my family, I’ve decided that it is best for me to opt out of my final year and declare for the NFL draft. I have worked long and hard for the opportunity to play in the NFL and believe this is the right time to pursue this goal. I’m humbled and excited to attack this next challenge.”

Jacobs' decision to opt out comes as Arkansas is expected to return cornerback Montaric Brown to the lineup for this week's game at No. 8 Texas A&M. Brown suffered an undisclosed upper-body injury at Mississippi State on Oct. 3 and has missed the past two games.

Freshman walk-on Hudson Clark played well in Brown's absence, including a three-interception game against Ole Miss. In preseason camp, players cross trained at multiple positions, so it is possible Brown and Clark could be on the field at the same time once Brown returns.

Jacobs is the fourth Arkansas player to opt out of playing this season, and the second in the defensive backfield. Cornerback Jarques McClellion, receiver Shamar Nash and offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna have not played this year for the Razorbacks.