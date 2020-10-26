Sections
Kansas lawmen shoot, kill Arkansas man after chase

by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 4:01 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an Arkansas man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a police pursuit.

Wesley Jordan, 32, of Hot Springs died in the shooting Friday in Independence, the bureau said.

The incident began when a robbery at gunpoint was reported at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville.

When Kansas Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop the suspects' vehicle in Independence, a passenger in the van -- which authorities later identified as Jordan -- shot at officers, the bureau said.

A trooper returned fire and the suspects -- a man and a woman -- fled in the minivan.

A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy intercepted the vehicle and fired at Jordan, the bureau said.

When the van stopped and Jordan got out, a patrol trooper fired at him. He died at the scene, according to the Kansas bureau.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Coffeyville, was arrested on charges related to the robbery.

The bureau said once an investigation into the shooting is completed, the findings will be turned over to the county attorney for review.

