• When comic Chelsea Handler decided to pursue therapy, she may not have realized the level of introspection she'd encounter. "It was nice to find out why I've been such a b* for so long, and to also gain self-awareness. To know that, 'Oh, I came across that way? I had no idea,'" she said. "I think the gift of self-awareness through therapy is one of the best gifts you can ever receive because there is no price tag for that, and it puts you in your place. It humbles you." That's one of many subjects Handler tackles in her new stand-up show, "Evolution," out now on HBO Max. Filmed at the Central Railroad Station in her home state of New Jersey, it's one of the only major comedy specials filmed during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's honestly a pretty depressing time, and that's why it was kind of important for me to: A, get myself out of my house and go do something productive, which was film the special. But B, also bring some joy and laughter to this time because there's not a lot of stand-up specials being released," she said. "I wanted this special to come out before the election, and HBO Max was like, 'Listen, if you're ready to go film this, we're right behind you. We'll make this happen with you if we can do this safely.' And we did." Handler says she sought therapy after constantly feeling upset at President Donald Trump, which strained some relationships with family and friends. But while she doesn't shy away from her disdain, political jokes are a small part of the performance. She uses her humor to touch on issues such as racism, social injustice and white privilege. "I'm talking to white women. That's my biggest fan base," said Handler. "I'm trying to teach white people how to think outside of their own experience because I'm guilty of that. I didn't understand that half of my success is credited to the fact that I'm white and cute. Or I was cute. I'm now transitioning into an elderly woman," said the 45-year-old.

• A judge has dismissed the lawsuit of one of two men who alleged in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" that Michael Jackson abused them as boys. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Young last week found that James Safechuck, 42, could not sue the two Jackson corporations named as defendants. Young said Safechuck's suit had not demonstrated that he had a relationship with the corporations that would have required them to protect him from Jackson. "We are pleased that the court dismissed Mr. Safechuck's case by ruling that he had no grounds to pursue such a lawsuit," Jackson estate attorneys said in a statement. It's the second time the case, filed in 2013, has been thrown out. A similar lawsuit filed by "Leaving Neverland" subject Wade Robson remains alive. The Jackson estate denies that he abused either of the boys, and it's suing HBO.