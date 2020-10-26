NFL NOTEBOOK

FLOPPING IN FOXBOROUGH

New England's 27-point loss to San Francisco was its largest at home under Bill Belichick, according to Elias Sports Bureau. They had gone 286 games without a three-game losing streak, the longest span between three-game slides in NFL history. New England fell to 2-4 for the first since coach Belichick's first season in 2000, when the Patriots went 5-11.

New England was outgained 467-241 in total yards.

MILESTONES

Cleveland's 37-34 victory at Cincinnati was the first game in NFL history with five go-ahead touchdown passes in a fourth quarter. The Browns won it on Donovan Peoples-Jones' reception from Baker Mayfield with 15 seconds remaining. ... Matthew Stafford became the second player in the Super Bowl era to throw two game-winning touchdown passes with no time on the clock. The other was Tim Couch. ... The Bills' 18-10 victory at the Jets was their first without getting a touchdown since they beat Washington 17-16 in 2007 on a safety and five field goals by Rian Lindell. Tyler Bass kicked six on Sunday. ... The Chargers' Justin Herbert joined Cincinnati's Joe Burrow as the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with 300 yards, at least three passing TDs, and one rushing score in a game. Herbert did it in a 39-29 victory over Jacksonville. Burrow did that earlier Sunday in the Bengals' 37-34 loss to the Browns. ... TE Donald Parham became the first Chargers player in 42 years to get touchdowns on each of his first two NFL catches.

STREAKS & STATS

The Steelers improved to 6-0 for their best start since 1978, when Pittsburgh won its first seven on the way to the Super Bowl. ... Pittsburgh scored at least 26 points for a sixth straight game to tie a stretch in 2015 for the longest in franchise history. ... Jacksonville (1-6) tied an NFL record by allowing 30 or more points in six consecutive games and has lost six in a row. ... Kansas City got its 10th consecutive victory over Denver, 43-16. ... Patrick Mahomes extended his NFL-leading streak to 17 consecutive games with a touchdown throw when he hit Tyreek Hill from 10 yards in frigid, snowy conditions at Denver. ... Drew Brees completed 29 of 36 passes and helped the Saints convert 12 of 14 third downs. ... The Jets dropped to 0-7 for the first time since the 1996 team opened 0-8 en route to a 1-15 season. .. Washington's victory over the Cowboys snapped a five-game skid. Washington allowed 142 total yards and put up 397 to win a game by double digits for the first time since November 2018.

TB AND GRONK

Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for the second consecutive week with a 5-yard TD, the 92nd time those two teamed up on a TD pass in the regular season or playoffs, tying the duo of Steve Young and Jerry Rice for second behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison at 114.

SIDELINED

Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham and Washington safety Landon Collins will have more tests today to determine the extent of what could be season-ending injuries. Beckham hurt his left knee while attempting to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the team's opening pass play. Collins injured his left ankle/Achilles tendon in noncontact fashion early in the second quarter against Dallas. ... Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury. Phillips was carted off the field early in the second quarter. Safety Bradley McDougald left in the second half with a shoulder injury. Receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) left in the fourth quarter. ... Cincinnati's offensive line took two hits, with tackle Jonah Williams (neck) and center Trey Hopkins (concussion) exiting. ... Carolina left tackle Russell Okung (calf) left in the second half against New Orleans, while Saints OT tackle Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) (arm) left in the second quarter. ... Washington DE Montez Sweat was evaluated for a concussion. ... Patriots WR N'Keal Harry left with a head injury and LG Joe Thuney departed with an ankle injury. ... Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (concussion) didn't return after halftime.

EJECTED

Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson was ejected for apparently throwing a punch during a scrum. Jackson was one of four Raiders offensive linemen who missed most of practice this week for having "high risk" contact with teammate Trent Brown after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The four were cleared to return just hours before kickoff.

Washington LB Jon Bostic was ejected for his hit that concussed Dallas QB Andy Dalton. Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy was disappointed players didn't go after Bostic.

"We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," McCarthy said. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

NEW WAYS TO LOSE

Atlanta (1-6) found yet another strange way to lose.

Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give Detroit an improbable 23-22 victory. Trailing 16-14, the Falcons were positioned to run down the clock and kick a chip-shot field goal for the win. Detroit had used all its timeouts on the drive. Knowing their only chance was to allow a quick TD, the Lions allowed Todd Gurley to burst through an intentionally gaping hole. Gurley realized what the Lions were doing but fell on the goal line.

The Falcons converted a two-point conversion to make it 22-16, but the Lions still had a chance. They cashed in with a 75-yard drive.