October designated as month to honor nation's 1st settlers

Eugene Smith and Mary Jean Hall portray early Pilgrims at a recent Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims meeting.

October is recognized as Colonial Heritage Month by many lineage societies in Arkansas, including residents of the Pine Bluff area, according to a spokeswoman.

Colonial Heritage Month is a time to recognize the first settlers who arrived in America and who determined the direction for the formation of the country, according to a news release.

"Colonial lineage societies and their members, who by virtue of their lineal descent from those early arrivals, feel an obligation to work for the preservation of the priceless legacy that these early arrivals left to American citizens," according to the release.

The societies were established to commemorate the history of the 13 American colonies and the people who founded them.

"Their mission statements include the promotion of the historic preservation of sites and objects, award scholarships, educate the public about American history, inspire patriotism, and promote fellowship among our members," according to the release.

The groups include the Colonial Dames 17th Century, Daughters of the American Colonists, New England Women, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, Colonial Dames of America, Mayflower Society, Jamestown Society, Huguenot Society, Descendants of Founders and Patriots of America, Daughters of Colonial Wars, Guild of Colonial Artists and Tradesmen and Dames of the Court of Honor.

These societies and others "continue to convey the true meaning of the inheritance by reminding us that our privilege to live in a free country has stemmed from 'loving our country, obeying its laws, respecting its flag and defending it against all enemies' as stated in the American's Creed."

Membership requirements vary with each society being unique in their emphasis.

However, all require proven direct descent from a colonial ancestor, according to the release.