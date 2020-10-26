OPINION | WALLY HALL: Kiffin not happy with SEC or explanation

Apparently the frustration felt in Fayetteville two weeks ago when University of Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman got his official SEC explanation of why a fumble was intentional grounding spread to Oxford, Ms.

Ole Miss had Auburn beat by the same score as Arkansas, 28-27, when a Rebel punt apparently touched the Tiger returner but was missed first by the official on the field and then apparently by replay officials.

The punt should have been ruled a fumble, which Ole Miss recovered in the end zone for what should have been a 35-27 lead. Instead Auburn drove for the winning touchdown.

How that happened is a great question.

Coach Lane Kiffin was late for his press conference and opened with this statement:

“I was late for this [press conference] because I was on the phone with [SEC director of officials] John McDaid … the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I really struggle with this a lot. I just had the conversation with him. He called to explain what happened. I really wish, for our players, for our fans, that they could hear what I was just told. I think they deserve to. But I asked … they made sure to tell me there’s a policy that I can’t tell you, the players or the fans what their, if you want to call it, explanation for that situation and how TV … everybody in the country could see it hit him.”

Auburn is officially 3-2 on the season instead of 1-4 thanks to the officials.