Pedestrian, 60, fatally struck in Madison County, troopers say

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday in rural Madison County, state police reported.

Jeffery Dickey, 50, was walking west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 412 shortly before 9 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

A 2012 BMW traveling east struck Dickey as he was walking up the roadway, the report states. Dickey was killed in the crash, the report states.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Separately, a woman was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in Jonesboro, authorities said.

Brittany Barger, 22, of Brookland was the passenger in a 2015 Ford Focus, which was traveling east on Arkansas 226, shortly after 11 p.m., according to a separate preliminary crash report.

The Focus, driven by a 26-year-old Des Arc man, crossed the westbound lanes of the highway and overturned, the report states. Barger was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. Barger died as a result of the crash, the report states, while the driver was injured.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time, troopers said.

At least 519 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary crash numbers.