State active virus cases put at 9,766

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Health officials reported 797 new covid-19 cases in Arkansas on Sunday, breaking a four-day streak of more than 1,000 new cases each day, but the state's count of active cases reached another record high as it neared 10,000.

Fifteen more deaths reported Sunday brought Arkansas' death toll to 1,812.

The number of active cases reached a record of 9,766 Sunday after the state added 231 more confirmed and probable active cases to the count. An active case indicates an individual who has been infected by the virus but has neither recovered nor died.

The cumulative number of infections in the state since the start of the pandemic increased to 106,115 with the new cases reported Sunday.

Sunday's new case total was down from Friday's record-setting single-day total of 1,337, as well as Saturday's 1,183. However, Gov. Asa Hutchinson suggested that the dip was part of the weekend lull.

"Our cases decreased yesterday, as is typically the trend over the weekend," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. "While we may want to relax, it's critical that we continue to be disciplined as cases continue to rise nationally."

Health officials in the state logged results from 8,888 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on Saturday, plus 561 of the rapid, less-sensitive antigen tests.

Among the new cases reported Sunday were 667 classified as confirmed by positive PCR tests and 130 cases classified as probable.

The number of hospitalizations in Arkansas, which has hovered around 620 for the past several days, increased slightly by 14 for a total of 633. The number of patients on ventilators fell by two, to 95.

Forty-nine of the new confirmed cases reported Sunday were in correctional facilities, according to the Department of Health.

Jonesboro's Craighead County led among all counties reporting new cases Sunday, with 60 confirmed and probable. It was followed by Pulaski County with 55, Washington County with 42, Sebastian County with 31 and Benton County with 29.

Health officials reported 994 confirmed and positive active cases in Pulaski County alone as of Sunday. Additionally, 595 active cases were reported in Washington County, 527 in Benton County and 558 in Craighead County.

On Sunday, 451 more individuals were classified as recovered after receiving confirmed positive test results, for a total of 89,103 recoveries among confirmed cases. The Department of Health also classified 100 individuals among the probable-case count as having recovered.

LAWMAKER TESTS

On Saturday evening, Arkansas Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, announced on her Facebook page that she had tested positive for covid-19, the sixth in a string of lawmakers to test positive for the virus recently.

"Usually the final days of a campaign are busy and exciting. That will not be the case this time," Fite wrote on Facebook. "Late this afternoon I tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid test. My symptoms are mild, and I'm under home quarantine."

Last week, five legislators said they had tested positive. They were Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View; Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville; Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron; Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne; and Rep. Stu Smith, R-Batesville.

Hutchinson on Tuesday said he would limit his activities after he attended a meeting with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

In an email Sunday, Fite explained that after her colleagues tested positive last week, she was tested Tuesday and received a negative result. After experiencing some symptoms, she was tested again Saturday and received the positive result, Fite said.

QUARANTINED IN LRSD

An additional 16 people in the Little Rock School District entered quarantine over the weekend because of possible exposure to the virus, according to the district's weekend case report released Sunday.

Six staff members at Southwest Little Rock High School and one staff member at Baseline Academy entered a period of isolation, plus nine students at several other schools across the district.

The district reported no new virus positives. A total of 138 people had to enter quarantine between Thursday and Friday as school officials logged 11 new positive cases.