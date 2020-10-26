State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas edges Ole Miss

No. 7 Arkansas remained undefeated on the road this season with a 2-1 victory at Ole Miss on Sunday in Oxford, Miss.

It's the fourth-consecutive victory over the Rebels (2-4) for the Razorbacks (5-1), who have won seven consecutive road matches dating to last season.

Kayla McKeon opened the scoring with her third goal in the past four matches, and Nayeli Perez added another just before half for her first goal of the season.

Arkansas outshot the Rebels 16-9 and took 10 corner kicks.

ASU shuts out Louisiana-Lafayette

Sarah Sodoma and Maggie Ertl scored for Arkansas State University in a 3-0 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in Sunday's regular-season finale in Jonesboro.

Megan McClure and Lauryn Starwood each made four saves for the Red Wolves (8-1-1, 7-0-1 Sun Belt), who benefited from an own goal by the Ragin' Cajuns (8-4-1, 4-3-1).

Arkansas State, which held a 16-11 shots advantage over Louisiana-Lafayette, will enter the Sun Belt Conference tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

GOLF

Senior team tournament scheduled

The 12th annual Jack Fleck Senior Team Invitational for players 55 and older will be held Nov. 5 at the Burns Park Championship Course in North Little Rock.

Entry fee is $120 for two-player teams and includes green and cart fees, range balls, box lunches and prizes.

The tournament is scored off 36 holes -- 9 holes of four-ball, 9 holes modified alternate shot and 9 holes stroke play with both partners posting scores.

Contact Ed Tallach at (501) 622-9642 or Ralph Williams (501) 831-2176 for more questions. Entries can be made payable to Burns Park, 30 Championship Drive, North Little Rock, Ark., 72118.

UA's Perico tied for first

Julian Perico had an eagle on the final hole, moving him into a three-way tie for first after the first round and the Razorbacks into a tie for second at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate on Sunday in Franklin, Tenn.

Host Vanderbilt leads the field – comprised of all 14 SEC schools – with a 13-under 271. Arkansas and Texas A&M are tied for second at 12-under (272), three shots ahead of fourth-place Georgia.

Perico had one bogey Sunday – on the 508-yard, par-4, seventh hole – and played his final 11 holes at 6-under par to finish with a share of the lead. He birdied his opening hole and added a second birdie on the third hole. After his bogey, Perico reeled off back-to-back birdies to finish his front nine at 3 under. He added birdies on holes 11 and 16 before posting his eagle on the 527-yard, par-5 18th.

Segundo Oliva Pinto turned in seven birdies and is tied for 12th with a 3-under par 68.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services