Steelers dominate early, survive late missed FG

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (right) gets past Tennessee Titans cornerback Johnathan Joseph en route to a touchdown in the first half Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. Johnson had two touchdowns to help the Steelers win 27-24 and improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1978. (AP/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Pittsburgh Steelers stand alone as the AFC's last undefeated team thanks to a dominant start and a bit of late luck.

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee for a 27-24 victory Sunday in a game postponed three weeks after the Titans came down with the NFL's first covid-19 outbreak of the season.

In a matchup of the conference's two remaining unbeaten teams, the Titans rallied by scoring 17 consecutive after being smothered in the first half.

They failed to complete the comeback when Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier, missed wide right from 45 yards with 14 seconds left, sending the Steelers running around the field in celebration and stunning the Titans (5-1). Even Roethlisberger appeared shocked the four-time Pro Bowl kicker missed.

"Oh, man. I mean, I was surprised he missed it," Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. "Our idea was to go into overtime. A good kicker. It's tough. It's good for us."

The Steelers improved to 6-0 for their best start since 1978, when Pittsburgh won its first seven on the way to the Super Bowl. This was just the fifth time undefeated teams had met in Week 7 or later, and the winner of the previous four all made the Super Bowl.

"We feel we have a really good football team," Roethlisberger said. "We feel we can be really special ... That's going to be a short-lived happiness because we know what's coming next."

What comes next? A matchup with the rival Ravens.

"We are perfect from a record standpoint, and so we respect that," Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin said. "We realize that we've got AFC North ball on next week on the road. We're going to a group that has seven days' advantage on us, so there's a lot for us to be urgent about."

Benny Snell Jr. added a 1-yard TD run, and Ray-Ray McCloud set up a touchdown with a 57-yard punt return. Pittsburgh scored at least 26 points for a sixth consecutive game to tie a stretch in 2015 for the longest in franchise history.

The Steelers were without cornerback Mike Hilton, one of their best blitzers, not that the NFL's No. 2 defense in both yards and points allowed missed him much. Pittsburgh outgained Tennessee 362-292 and held the NFL's second-best scoring offense under 31 points for the first time since the opening week of the season.

But the Titans had won four of their first five by rallying in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime, and they appeared ready to add another.

Ryan Tannehill hit A.J. Brown on a short pass that the receiver took to the end zone for a 73-yard TD in the third quarter. Jayon Brown picked off a batted pass, setting up Gostkowski for the 51-yarder. Then Derrick Henry capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard TD with 10:13 left to set up the late drama.

The Titans had the chance for another late win after Amani Hooker intercepted Roethlisberger's pass to Smith-Schuster in the back of the end zone with 2:35 left. It was Roethlisberger's third of the game, which Tennessee turned into only a field goal.

Gostkowski had won the first three games this season for Tennessee with late field goals.

"It was a gut punch to see that kick go wide right," Tannehill said. "Had a ton of confidence going out there that Stephen was going to nail that kick. Unfortunately, obviously, it was a little bit wide."

Gostkowski said the kick was headed down the middle until it faded right late.

"Just very disappointed to let the team down like that," Gostkowski said. "I was confident going out there but didn't get it done."

Pittsburgh71730--27

Tennessee07107--24

First Quarter

Pit--Johnson 11 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 5:42.

Second Quarter

Pit--Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 12:16.

Ten--Co.Davis 4 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 5:26.

Pit--FG Boswell 38, 2:50.

Pit--Johnson 9 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :52.

Third Quarter

Pit--FG Boswell 30, 10:26.

Ten--A.Brown 73 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 9:36.

Ten--FG Gostkowski 51, 2:55.

Fourth Quarter

Ten--Henry 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:13.

A--10,355.

PitTen

First downs2315

Total Net Yards362292

Rushes-yards25-9423-82

Passing268210

Punt Returns3-831-5

Kickoff Returns1-173-43

Interceptions Ret.0-03-18

Comp-Att-Int32-49-318-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-10

Punts2-50.04-60.5

Fumbles-Lost2-01-0

Penalties-Yards8-697-73

Time of Possession36:3723:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Pittsburgh, Conner 20-82, McFarland 1-6, Samuels 1-5, Snell 2-2, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Henry 20-75, Tannehill 2-5, McNichols 1-2.

PASSING--Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 32-49-3-268. Tennessee, Tannehill 18-30-0-220, Kern 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING--Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 9-85, Johnson 9-80, Ebron 6-50, Conner 3-29, McDonald 2-14, McCloud 2-12, Claypool 1-(minus 2). Tennessee, A.Brown 6-153, C.Davis 6-35, Firkser 2-7, Henry 2-(minus 3), Humphries 1-19, J.Smith 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Tennessee, Gostkowski 45.

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) watches as his 45-yard field goal attempt against the Pittsburgh Steelers sails wide in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) tries to bring down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) carries the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) celebrates with wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) after Snell scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) as Brown scores a touchdown on a 73-yard pass reception in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)