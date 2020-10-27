70,000 told to escape 6-mile California fire

Traffic moves steadily on the Bay Bridge as the Bay Area braces for possible high winds as seen from Grizzly Peak Boulevard in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

LOS ANGELES -- A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 70,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

The smoky fire exploded to over 6 square miles within a few hours of breaking out around dawn in Orange County, south of Los Angeles. Strong gusts pushed flames along brushy ridges in Silverado Canyon and near houses in the sprawling city of Irvine, home to about 280,000 people. There was no containment.

Two firefighters, one 26 and the other 31, were critically injured while battling the blaze, according to the county's Fire Authority, which didn't provide details on how the injuries occurred. They each suffered second- and third-degree burns over large portions of their bodies and were intubated at a hospital, officials said.

Kelsey Brewer and her three roommates decided to leave their townhouse before the evacuation order came in. The question was where to go in the pandemic. They decided on the home of her girlfriend's mother, who has ample space and lives alone.

"We literally talked about it this morning," Brewer said, adding that she feels lucky to have a safe place to go. "We can only imagine how screwed everyone else feels. There's nowhere you can go to feel safe."

Water-dropping helicopters were briefly grounded because the strong winds made it unsafe to fly. Officials didn't immediately know the cause of the fire, one of several that broke out across the region, including another in Orange County that prompted evacuation orders near the city of Yorba Linda.

About 355,000 power customers -- estimated at about 1 million people -- were in the dark in the northern part of the state as officials issued warnings for what could be the strongest winds in California this year.

Firefighting crews that had been at the ready overnight quickly contained small blazes that broke out Sunday in Northern California's Sonoma and Shasta counties. The causes were under investigation.

North of San Francisco, a Mount St. Helena weather station recorded a hurricane-force gust of 89 mph late Sunday and sustained winds of 76 mph. Some Sierra Nevada peaks registered gusts well above 100 mph.

The "shutoffs probably did prevent dangerous fires last night. It's almost impossible to imagine that winds of this magnitude would not have sparked major conflagrations in years past," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said on Twitter.

Winds had calmed slightly by Monday, but still topped 60 mph, and the strong winds and dry conditions were expected to prevail through today. A second round of strong gusts was predicted to sweep through the same areas Monday night, the National Weather Service warned. Officials extended a red flag extreme fire danger warning through 5 p.m. today for the region's eastern and northern mountainous areas.

Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. October and November are traditionally the worst months, but already this year 8,600 wildfires have scorched a record 6,400 square miles and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other buildings. There have been 31 deaths.

Many of this year's fires were started by thousands of dry lightning strikes, but some remain under investigation for possible electrical causes.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Amy Taxin of The Associated Press.

A man leaves his home during a mandatory fire evacuate as smoke from the Silverado Fire fills the air, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Orchard Hills resident Ruby Johnson takes photos and valuables with her as she and her husband get ready to leave Irvine, Calif., during a mandatory fire evacuate, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, because of the nearby Silverado wildfire. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

In this image from video provided by KNBC-TV, smoke and flames from the Silverado fire threatens areas near Irvine, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The fast-moving wildfire has forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (KNBC-TV via AP

A roadside sign warns motorists of extreme fire danger on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

One light is all that is on at the local Starbucks on Mountain Blvd in the Montclair neighborhood after the power has been shut off due to high winds in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

A PG&E lineman works on repairing electrical wires that were touching due to high winds on Manzanita Court in Concord, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The power in the neighborhood had to be turned off while repairs were made. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

A PG&E lineman works on repairing electrical wires that were touching due to high winds on Manzanita Court in Concord, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The power in the neighborhood had to be turned off while repairs were made. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

A helicopter drops retardant on the Silverado wildfire off Santiago Canyon Road where fierce winds have cause problems on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)