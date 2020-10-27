Board revisits center's upgrade

As the state's hospitality industry continues to struggle in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, food and beverage tax collections in the city have remained strong, but a series of cancellations and postponements at the Pine Bluff Convention Center continue to pose challenges for the 45-year-old facility.

The convention center did get good news, however, as the Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee agreed on Monday to send a request for nearly $30,000 in covid-19 related upgrades, air conditioning repairs, and a pre-inspection boiler disassembly to the full commission with a recommendation that the commission fund the request. Convention center Director Joseph McCorvey had the request turned down last month after the proposal failed to receive approval by a majority of the commission members.

McCorvey had originally asked for funding for upgrades back in April, but in the early days of the pandemic shutdown the commission had taken a cautious, wait-and-see approach to funding requests. The commission also had taken the step of implementing some across-the-board funding cuts. Some of those cuts have since been restored.

Glen Brown Jr. and William Moss, who make up the A&P Finance Committee, had asked McCorvey to fund the expenses out of unspent special events funds, saying the commission could reimburse the funds later after the financial picture had become a bit clearer. McCorvey refused to consider the suggestion, saying that those funds were already earmarked for other purposes and he couldn't take a chance on them not being replaced.

At last month's Finance Committee meeting, Brown and Moss agreed to place the item on the agenda for the commission's September meeting, but they refused to give it the committee's endorsement, and they did not vote in favor of the request when it came up on the full commission agenda.

"We looked at our financials through the nine months ending Sept. 30," Moss said. "Overall revised budget we're about $104,000 ahead of where we thought we'd be."

Moss said after a discussion with Advertising and Promotion Commission Director Sheri Storie during which he said she assured him that money would likely not be needed through the end of the year, he had decided to support McCorvey's request.

"So we'll take this to the full commission on Wednesday and make a determination on funding," said Brown.

"We are a lot more ahead than we thought we would be back in March and April," said Moss. "Previously we said we'd hold off until November, but she said she's not going to spend the $100,000 before year end."

"I could," Storie interjected.

"Mr. McCorvey, don't you try to spend it either," said Brown, with a laugh.

McCorvey said he has been looking at other avenues in an effort to find money for the convention center and had even looked at partnering with other convention centers around the state.

"They have presented resolutions so that convention centers can hopefully get funding as a result of this covid situation," he said. "To date there's been some pushback and of course, the politics that's going on at the federal level, it's just kind of difficult to see if we're going to get any money."

McCorvey said the total cost of covid-19 upgrades to the convention center would be about $70,000, but he said if his $30,000 request is approved Wednesday, that would enable completion of Phase One of the upgrades to the banquet hall restrooms.

During an overview of the A&P Commission's financial statement, Brown reported that September revenue, at just under $140,000, was nearly $3,500 over revenue in September of 2019, and exceeded the revised 2020 budget forecast of $115,000 by $25,000.

Although year-to-date revenue fell $44,000 under last year's revenues for the same time period, at $1.143 million, it exceeded the revised revenue forecast by just over $100,000.

The largest expense item for September was almost $94,000 to the convention center, which included its monthly allocation of just over $65,000, and bond and interest payments of nearly $29,000. The convention center's monthly allocation from Advertising and Promotion tax collections equals 67.4% of the commission's budget, Storie said.

Other expenditures included $18,882 in tourism development expenses, $9,000 in legal and professional expenses, $3,045 in compliance auditor expenses for collection of $4,078 in past due taxes from 14 businesses, and $6,500 for the monthly allocation of year-round funding for the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The full A&P Commission meets Wednesday at 4 p.m. via conference call.