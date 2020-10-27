Sections
Centerton man sentenced to 40 years in prison

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- A judge sentenced a Centerton man Monday to 40 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a girl.

James Andrew Main, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

Main was arrested Oct. 22, 2019, after telling police he had sexual contact with the teen, according to a probable cause affidavit. Rogers police handled the investigation. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, and she said Main molested her for almost a year, according to the affidavit.

Tyler Williams, deputy prosecutor, told Circuit Judge Robin Green the girl and her family were aware of the plea agreement and they were watching the proceedings through a video conferencing system.

Williams read a victim impact statement on behalf of the teen.

"This has haunted me," he read. "I felt like I was being ripped apart. I was paralyzed by fear time and time again, and I don't know why it happened."

The girl still has nightmares, flashbacks and panic attacks, but she's getting stronger each day, Williams said.

Green sentenced Main to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years after his release from prison.

Print Headline: Man gets 40 years for sexual assault

