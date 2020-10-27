Gals set out on a lark at lake, trails

Andrea Charles of Eureka Springs is set to paddle on Oct. 7 2020 with her dogs Abby (left) and Rosie. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

An off-the-cuff comment led to a catchy name for a ladies hiking and kayaking group that explores trails, towns and quiet inlets of lakes large and small.

Once a week these six or eight gals who make up the Paddlelarks get together on the water when it's warm or on a trail when it's cool. This summer and fall they've slid their kayaks into a different nook and crannie of Beaver Lake each week, getting to know the lake from the headwaters near Fayetteville to the dam near Eureka Springs.

Now that the water has cooled, they'll trade their boats for boots and take to the trails once again. Hiking is what drew the Paddlelarks together last spring.

"We started in March with three hikers," said Ruthie Sampier, a Paddlelark since day one. "When it got too hot for hiking, we started kayaking."

Those friends invited other friends. Now the group usually numbers around six or eight ladies for their weekly outdoor get-togethers. It's the perfect size, said the women who hail from Rogers, the War Eagle area and Eureka Springs.

On land they've hiked trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, Pea Ridge National Military Park, Madison County Wildlife Management Area and Sweden Creek Falls Natural Area. Farther west they've explored historic Cane Hill.

By water they've paddled miles of Beaver Lake and enjoyed the wilderness quality of Lake Leatherwood on the west edge of Eureka Springs. They'll paddle or hike for a few hours then have lunch together on shore, near a trail or at one of their homes.

Sheila Ross came up with the Paddlelarks name. When the coronavirus reared its ugly head, Ross kept enjoying in a safe way the outdoors activities she loves. Someone commented to her, "You shouldn't be out larking about like that." That flipped on the light bulb, and Ross had a perfect name for the group. All the other Paddlelarks agreed.

Some of the gals are married and would welcome their husbands to join in the fun.

"They're busy doing other things they like to do," said Cathy Ross, a Paddlelark who lives near Hobbs State Park.

One thing the group enjoys is the knowledge of nature the friends share each week. Ross is an expert with wildflowers and birds. Sheila Ross (no relation) knows her birds and the ways of wildlife at Beaver Lake. Peggy Bulla of the War Eagle area is the group's geologist. She provided an impromptu geology lesson one quiet morning.

The Paddllarks kayaked at Beaver Lake on Oct. 2 in the Van Winkle Hollow arm. Cliffs, caves and dark crevices abound in this long, isolated arm. Bulla was happy to explain their formation, and talked about the cracked and fractured makeup, called karst, of the region's underground world.

A gaggle of hikers on the Pigeon Roost Trail at Hobbs State Park wandered close to the water's edge to greet the ladies. The out-of-state hikers peppered the Paddlelarks with questions about the park. The gals were happy to oblige with friendly answers.

Conversation is lively as they paddle or hike. Wildlife puts on a show. On one kayak trip on the upstream end of the lake, they snuck up on some beavers.

"They let us get real close, about 10 feet away," Linda Heter said.

With waterways cooling fast and the forest ablaze in color, the gals will get a workout, larking about every week on the region's trails.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

Paddlelarks paddlers, including Peggy Bulla (from left), Ruthie Sampier, Cathy Ross and Linda Heter, visit a cave entrance at Beaver Lake on Oct. 7 2020 in the Van Winkle Hollow arm. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)