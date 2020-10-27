Halloween's happening

It's been a scary year so far, and it's about to get even spookier with Halloween just four days away. Even before the covid-19 pandemic, traditional trick-or-treating was giving way to neighborhood-based "trunk or treating," when friends and families gather in one place, decorate their cars and costume to hand out candy from the backs of them.

This year, there will be many of those, sponsored by schools, churches and clubs or neighborhoods. Some are private, some, like the ones listed here, are open to the public. So mask up, socially distance and let those little ghouls and goblins have some fun. Listed here is a sampling of Halloween activities, and while we've tried to gather them all into one place, this list is by no means comprehensive.

DOWNTOWN DECK

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and the Little Rock Zoo have teamed up to create a unique Halloween outing in a parking deck at the corner of Sixth and Scott streets. Shadows at Sixth: A Haunted Halloween Drive-Through Event opened Oct. 9 and is offering chills and thrills from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. through Saturday.

Described as "Little Rock's first-ever, pandemic-safe, family-friendly, haunted drive-through Halloween event," it's where carloads of thrill-seekers can experience multi-level madness.

A Facebook post sums it up: "Picture a haunted hayride, but from the comfort of your own car, through a downtown parking deck. The 'ride' features Arkansas' spookiest ghost tales as well as other festive vignettes. When you reach the top of the parking deck, there will be a culminating moment in front of the Little Rock skyline that you won't want to miss."

The parking deck is located at 600 Scott St. and cars enter on Sixth Street.

Tickets are $25 per car if purchased online; $30 per car if purchased at the event.

Get your tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/y2gwuuzg. To see the rules or covid-19 precautions being taken, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y2nkh95s.

SOUTH OF MAIN

Just a few blocks away on the other side of I-630, children are invited to the SoMa Trunk-or-Treat at 1301 Main St. (the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room), hosted by Loblolly Creamery and The New Gallery, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jeep, Car and Truck Clubs, church groups, local businesses and organizations will set up in the parking lot to hand out candy. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and trick-or-treat safely. Organizers are asking everyone to wear face masks in addition to costumes and to stay 6 feet away from other revelers. Hand sanitizer will be available. Only 50 trick-or-treaters will be admitted at one time and there's only one way in and one way out. Also, organizers ask that children wait until they get home to eat candy. Groups interested in handing out candy should message Loblolly Creamery's Facebook page or email hello@loblollycreamery.com.

OUR HOUSE

The kids at Our House Children's Center in Little Rock will enjoy the Halloween fun thanks to the shelter's annual Boo Bash carnival, which will be held Friday without the usual bounce houses or face painting. According to a news release, the children will get candy trunk-or-treat style with social distancing. To help out, send a gift from an Amazon wish list here: arkansasonline.com/1027wishlist/. To donate money, designate it for Boo Bash here: arkansasonline.com/1027ourhouse/. You can also drop off donations at 302 E. Roosevelt Road in Little Rock. For more information, contact jaela.hilliard@ourhouseshelter.org. Our House will also accept gently worn costumes for adults and children and nut-free candy.

OUTDOOR MOVIE

It's just a jump to the left.... A Halloween tradition continues with a showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" Friday at MP Outdoor Cinema, 6700 Allied Way, Little Rock. Tickets are $30 for a car with four people; $10 for each additional person. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; movie starts at 7:30. Props welcome; concession and restrooms available. For tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/y55ys3l9.

CARNIVAL TIME

The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Halloween Carnival at Funland Amusement Park, 25 Funland Drive, North Little Rock, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be a nightly costume contest, Zombie Boogie, Eerie Express, Boogieman Maze, Mummy Booth, Ghostly Carousel and Graveyard of Treats. Following Health Department guidelines, carnival-goers 10 and over must wear face masks and keep 6 feet away from others. Admission is $5 for visitors age 2 and older, but parents get in free.

Mindreader, performer and entertainer Paul Prater will lead his Haunted Argenta Ghost Tours from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with an additional tour from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays this week and next. Prater tells stories from Argenta's long history and some of its original buildings, both standing and gone, and "the stories connected to those buildings and the inhabitants, some of whom never left," according to universe.com/hauntedargenta, where tickets are available for $21.99 each. Participants are asked to dress comfortably as it is a walking tour. The tour begins at 100 W. Washington St. in North Little Rock, on the sidewalk in front of the gazebo at the foot of the Main Street Bridge where Washington and Main intersect at the back of the US Bank building at Faucette Park. The tour starts promptly. For more information, visit hauntedargenta.com.

BENTON

Masks and temperature checks are required to take part in a "haunted tour" called A Nightmare on Market Street — Scary Tour at 111 South Market Street in Benton. From 7 till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, there will be a child-friendly tour with treats. Tickets are $10 each for the regular tour and $6 for the daytime tour. Get them at theroyaltheatre.org. A limited number of walk-up tickets are available.

JACKSONVILLE

The Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru in Dupree Park, 1705 S. Redmond Road from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. "Park your car, pop the trunk and fill it up with lots of junk... candy, treats — bring it all so the kiddies can have a ball," says a Facebook event page. It's free to join in, just bring candy to hand out and decorate your car. There will be a trunk decoration contest and music. Volunteers are needed for the contests and to clean up afterward. Covid-19 safety precautions will be enforced. For more information, call (501) 982-4171.

CABOT

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy is hosting the Cabot Halloween Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cabot Aquatic Park, 1245 Bill Foster Memorial Highway. Masks are required. Costumes are encouraged and admission is free. Anyone who wants to decorate a trunk and hand out goodies can email samanthagoodwin@mymiraclekids.com.

MAUMELLE

The Maumelle Parks and Recreation Department, the city and Jess Odom Community Center have teamed up to present Drive Through Halloween 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive.

The event's page on Facebook says the Maumelle Youth Council the parks and rec will be passing out candy for children riding through with their parents.

GREENBRIER

Cadron Creek Outfitters, 54 Cargile Lane, Greenbrier, presents SpookFest: The Haunting of Pinnacle Springs, elaborately described on the company's Facebook page as "a horror-themed, family-friendly experience offering hours of entertainment where guests can enjoy an assortment of events from fun and campy to spine-tingling and scary."

Guests can "walk among the undead that haunt the grounds of Pinnacle Springs" in a search for two missing explorers who perhaps were too curious and disappeared. Guests will hunt for them, experience a treat and trick village, haunted hayride, spooky nature trail, campfire tales and much more. You can even camp among the spookiness for an extra charge. Campsites can be reserved through Eventbrite or Hipcamp.com.

Tickets for the SpookFest, range from $5 to $20 and the event takes place at various times throughout the day and night on Friday and Saturday. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Cadron Creek Outfitters Facebook page and click on Events.

HOT SPRINGS

On Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treaters are invited to Glow on the Row, with downtown merchants passing out candy and 18,000 free glow sticks to "light up downtown Hot Springs."

Also, Magic Springs Theme and Water Park is presenting Halloweekends: Fall Family Fun from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $24.99 for adults; $19.99 for children under 4 feet tall and guests over the age of 55.

Experience the Magic Farms Hay Maze, The Undead Cemetery, Roaming Characters, "Legend" the Baby Dragon, Bumpin' Carz 2.0 and Cata-Punkin at The Pond, candy giveaways for kids and much more. For tickets and more information, visit magicsprings.com.

El DORADO

Murphy Arts District in downtown El Dorado will show the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus," presented by the Medical Center of South Arkansas, at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St. Movie starts at 7 p.m. with a costume contest beforehand. There's limited seating set up in groups of pods. Wear masks upon entering, with social distancing, and take them off once seated with your group. Concession will available. Admission is free.

Friday night brings "Frighty" Night at the Museum at the Newton House, 411 E. Faulkner. It's described in a news release as an "outdoor, masked, socially distant showing of "Creature from the Black Lagoon." Candy and popcorn will be provided, but attendance is limited to the first 100 people. Reserve a spot by emailing paula@soarkhistory.com.

On Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., Scare on the Square takes over downtown with safe trick-or-treating for children 15 and under. Children can stop by stores in Union Square to pick up prepackaged candy.

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas, 3400 Brown St. Little Rock is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 7 to 12:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $18 to $30 and are available at the door. For more information, see thehauntedhotelofarkansas.com.

Fear Factory 501, 25120 Arkansas Highway 107, Jacksonville, is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It's also open Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6 and Nov. 7. Regular tickets are $15, $20 on Halloween; speed passes are $25. Buy tickets at the gate. See fearfactory501.com for more information.

In North Little Rock, The Reaper Haunted House awaits brave souls. It's open from 7 to 11 p.m Friday through Sunday and cash-only tickets are $16 plus tax; $20 plus tax on Halloween. See arreaper.com for more information.