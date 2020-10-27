Happy birthday: So much more is possible than before, and opportunities crop up all around you. You can take next month's exciting outcome as a sign to stay that path. This early success is only the first nugget in a bag of gold.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Associative memories will play a role in today's decision-making process, although not all of the memories are vivid, many being as faint as ghosts and yet still powerfully influential.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Wherever you go, you cultivate a sense of belonging meant for everyone around you, not just the few you know or the few that are similar to you. In this way, you are a light in the world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No state of being is intrinsically better than another, though you have your preferences. You wouldn't willingly choose to be inconvenienced or uncomfortable, though what you gain will make the trouble worthwhile.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You probably don't realize how important it is that you show up. You are bringing something of value to the table, though because it is also integral to who you are, you don't experience it as anything out of the ordinary.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You set out knowing what you want at the end of the journey. Getting that specific prize will not, in the end, be very important. It's the hope of a prize that opens the world, not the prize itself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your social network is as unique a possession as can be. Sharing it will help you see this much more clearly and will inspire you to continue cultivating new connections.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Everyone you come into contact with is living a vividly complex life, though some are more inclined to give you a peek into it than others. You're lucky today because you do not assume to know anything about other people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Keep track of those strange details that don't readily fit. Things that seem unrelated on the surface, you'll find, are quite related indeed if you dig but a little deeper into the matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some are afraid that putting together a bucket list will cause too much focus on their own demise when the opposite effect will occur. Living gets more exciting. The longer the list, the more life it represents.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): No two relationships are the same, so there's no single approach to relationship success. However, today, your way of learning about others before you decide where to take things will work beautifully and universally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): We all have feelings that we're not sure how to or whether to express; you're not alone in that. What does set you apart today is your exquisite instinct and follow-through in this regard.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't need to know everything about a person to make a relationship work, but do try to find out a little more about where the other person is coming from. That will make today's interaction much smoother.