In the newes

• Brittney Woodrum, 27, of Leadville, Colo., took about three months to climb all 58 of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks to raise more than $80,000 for ShelterBox, a charity that provides resources such as building materials and school supplies to vulnerable and displaced families around the world.

• Jacob Candelaria, a Democratic New Mexico state senator, said he fled his home in Albuquerque after receiving anonymous, profanity-laced telephone threats after he criticized a coronavirus-restrictions protest held outside the state Capitol.

• James Blight, 26, accused of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site in Haines City, Fla., and driving it into a neighborhood where he knocked down campaign signs for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, authorities said.

• Justin O'Neal, an Alabama State Police spokesman, said no one was injured when two 11- or 12-year-old girls in a pickup led police on a 30-mile chase through metro Birmingham, reaching speeds of 80 mph before crashing into a ditch.

• Tommy Riker, a former hospital worker in Columbia, Tenn., accused of stealing nearly $800,000 in medical supplies, including items such as needles and wound dressings, to sell online and keep the cash, faces theft and money laundering charges, investigators said.

• Silento, an Atlanta rapper whose real name is Richard Hawk and who police said insisted he had done nothing wrong when he was accused of driving 143 mph on an interstate, was charged with reckless driving, speeding and other counts, authorities said.

• Oscar Urias, 23, accused of emerging from a room in a mask and fatally stabbing his girlfriend and her 15-year-old sister, as well as injuring his own siblings during a family gathering in LaPlace, La., faces first-degree murder and other counts, authorities said.

• Jimmy Blackmon of Rockmart, Ga., accused of fatally shooting his wife during an argument, was arrested after a weeklong search by the U.S. Marshals Service when he was found in a house nearly 40 miles away.

• Teodoro Locsin Jr., the Philippines' foreign secretary, said the country's ambassador to Brazil, Marichu Mauro, has been recalled to face an investigation after video surfaced of a woman physically mistreating a Filipino worker at the ambassador's residence.