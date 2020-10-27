Jonesboro police investigate death of woman, 22, as homicide

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police in Jonesboro are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found Monday as a homicide.

Officers dispatched at about 10:30 a.m. to perform a welfare check on Cherry Street found the woman’s body in a parking area near an apartment complex, said Sally Smith, Jonesboro Police Department spokeswoman.

Smith didn’t immediately release the victim’s name or the cause of her death, saying police intended to provide additional details later Tuesday.

No arrests had been made late Tuesday morning, she said.