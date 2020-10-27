Police: Man shot, injured after argument at Little Rock apartment complex

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock officers Monday night found an injured man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a pickup that wrecked at an Interstate 430 off-ramp, police said.

Officers responding shortly after 10 p.m. to a shooting call at the I-430 off-ramp at Stagecoach Road spotted a 2016 Nissan Frontier down an embankment with a bent rear axle, according to a police report.

Michael Lott, 48, was in the backseat with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, the report states.

Police said the 22-year-old driver of the Frontier told officers the shooting happened at an apartment at 9405 Lew Circle, and the truck blew a tire as he drove Lott to the hospital.

The front-seat passenger of the Frontier told officers there was an argument at the apartment that turned physical. He said Lott was shot when a pistol fell from a couch to the ground and fired, the report states.

Officers recovered a stolen pistol from the driver, who said he purchased it at a gun show, according to police. The man said it wasn’t the pistol that fired the bullet that hit Lott, as that gun was still at the Lew Circle apartment, authorities said. According to the report, the man said he owned both guns.

Lott was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center and treated for his gunshot wound, police said.

No arrests had been made in the shooting at the time of the report.