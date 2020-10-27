McCarthy has front office's backing

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during an NFL football training camp practice at The Star, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

FRISCO, Texas -- Despite a 2-5 start to the season and back-to-back blowout losses, Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy has the firm backing of the front office.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones on Monday admitted some frustration on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan but said the team remains committed to the veteran coach in his first year with the team.

"I know we've got the right head guy for the job, and it's a work in progress," Jones said. "These things just take time. You know [owner] Jerry [Jones] and I are big believers in sticking with a staff, and we just got to give them their opportunity to work these guys and continue to implement what they're trying to get accomplished and ultimately we're going to have a good football team.

"We completely understand and there's going to be criticisms and questions until we start to put a product on the field that deserves to start to eliminate some of those question marks and criticism."

In addition to the return of guard Zack Martin, Chido Awuzie and center Joe Looney from injuries, Jones points to McCarthy when asked why Cowboys fans should be hopeful of a turnaround.

He believes patience is warranted and will be rewarded by a coach who took the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs for 11 consecutive years before being fired in 2018.

"It's our first year with this group," Jones said. "So, I think we're going in the right direction. I think Coach McCarthy and his staff, it's going to take time for them to implement what they do and the way they play. We put a lot of work in Coach McCarthy and what his track record was and how his teams played.

"Mike brings consistency to the table, and it will ultimately happen here."

The Cowboys will not only stay the course with McCarthy but also with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, despite leading a unit that ranks 31st in the league against the run, last in points allowed, and remains constantly confused and out of position.

"That hasn't crossed my mind," McCarthy said if he was considering staff changes. "I'm focused on getting better each and every day. That's where we are."

The Cowboys are riding a two-game losing streak after losing to a team in Washington (2-5) that had lost its five previous games.

They are now headed to play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci as the likely starter at quarterback because Andy Dalton is in concussion protocol.

DiNucci will be charged with leading an offense that mustered 142 yards in its last outing, the fewest since 127 in a 10-6 loss to Tampa Bay in 2001.