FILE - In this March 7, 2016 file photo, FOX News town hall host Bret Baier talks to the crowd before the town hall with Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, and Hillary Clinton at the Gem Theatre, in Detroit. Baier and his family have survived a motor vehicle crash in Montana. In a statement released Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the anchor and executive editor of Fox News Channel‚Äôs ‚ÄúSpecial Report‚Äù says after a weekend of skiing, he was driving to the airport on icy roads with his wife and their two sons on Monday morning when they were ‚Äúinvolved in a major car crash.‚Äù (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

• Fox News anchor Bret Baier said he and other on-air personalities are taking all necessary precautions after several were exposed last week to someone on a private airplane tested positive for covid-19. The network said in a memo to staff members on Monday that there had recently been "a few" positive coronavirus tests among its employees, leading to their quarantine. "I've tested negative three times now and I'll be doing the show from home this week," Baier said on colleague Brian Kilmeade's radio show on Monday. "And we'll be in preparation for Election Day." At least one person who tested positive was on a flight that ferried Fox personnel to New York from Nashville, Tenn., the site of last week's final presidential debate, according to The New York Times, which first reported the development. Fox cited privacy concerns in not identifying who had tested positive or was exposed. However, the network's top news anchors, Baier and Martha MacCallum, anchored Fox's debate coverage from Nashville on Thursday, and commentators Dana Perino and Juan Williams were also on site. Fox News Media President Jay Wallace was also on the flight, the Times said. Baier and MacCallum have been expected to co-anchor the network's election night coverage from the Manhattan studio next week. On election night, only people critical to the broadcast will be allowed in at Fox headquarters, the memo said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• With Election Day approaching and the pandemic ongoing, Oprah Winfrey is setting aside her usual book club recommendations and is instead citing seven personal favorites, ranging from James Baldwin's landmark essays in "The Fire Next Time" to Mary Oliver's poetry collection "Devotions." Winfrey is calling her choices "The Books That See Me Through," works she values for "their ability to comfort, inspire, and enlighten." "It's a mix of fiction, poetry, non-fiction and spirituality, books I know and trust and revisit time and again," she said in a statement Monday. Her new list, announced in partnership with Apple, includes Eckhart Tolle's spiritual guide "The Power of Now," Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon," Ta-Nehisi Coates' prize-winning book on race and police violence, "Between the World and Me"; historian Jon Meacham's "The Soul of America: The Battle For Our Better Angels" and an anthology edited by U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo, "When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry." Winfrey will "dive deeper into each book" on Instagram, according to Monday's press announcement, but will not be airing any interviews on Apple TV Plus as she has done with other picks since she signed with Apple in 2019.