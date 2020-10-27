Off the Wire

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers are eager to get Christian McCaffrey back on the field after he has missed four games with a high ankle sprain. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

FOOTBALL

SEC fines Kiffin

The SEC fined Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin $25,000 for his complaints about officiating on social media. The league announced the fine on Monday, but also said the replay official should have stopped play to review the call after Mississippi's fourth-quarter kickoff appeared to have touched the right hand of Shaun Shivers. The Rebels recovered in the end zone, but the on-field call was that Shivers didn't touch it and play wasn't halted for a review. It's unclear which social-media posts drew the fine but Kiffin did retweet one calling the officiating "a disgrace." Earlier Monday, Kiffin said he had spoken to SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid about the play. He said he was instructed not to publicly disclose the explanation given by McDaid. Auburn went on to win 35-28 on Bo Nix's 42-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 1:11 left. Kiffin said he wanted "to take a five-minute power yoga class" to help him control his words to reporters after the call with McDaid.

Reports: Badgers QB positive

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst isn't discussing quarterback Graham Mertz's status after reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for covid-19. "I will not, cannot and should not therefore comment about anything dealing with our testing and coronavirus," Chryst said Monday. Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers' game Saturday at Nebraska (0-1) would go on as scheduled. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported that Mertz had tested positive. The Journal-Sentinel reported Mertz's positive test came Saturday, one day after the Badgers' 45-7 season-opening home victory over Illinois. Both papers reported that Mertz would be undergoing a second test to determine whether the first result was a false positive.

Missouri dismisses WR

Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after being arrested, school officials said Monday. Massey, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage, according to the Boone County sheriff's office. He was released after bonding out of jail. Massey had not played for the Tigers this year after he opted out of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak. A former three-star recruit from St. Louis, Massey played in four games for Missouri last year but did not record a catch.

McCaffrey a 'possibility'

Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said "it's a possibility" running back Christian McCaffrey could return to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. "It's sort of out of my hands, but I am hopeful we will have him," said Rhule, adding that the decision is largely up to the team's training staff. McCaffrey was back on the practice field Monday wearing a red jersey signifying an injured player, and he remains on the team's injured reserve list for now. He did not practice, working instead with the training staff. The 2019 All-Pro running back has missed the past five games with a high ankle sprain. He was off to a solid start with 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the first two games. He left a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter and hasn't practiced since. The Panthers (3-4) are in need of a win to stay in the thick of the NFC South race, so they could certainly use McCaffrey.

BASEBALL

Rangers split pitching job

The Texas Rangers plan to utilize Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara as co-pitching coaches in 2021, with Mathis directing from the dugout and Sagara working out of the bullpen. The pair replaces Julio Rangel, whose contract wasn't renewed after two seasons on the job. Rangers pitchers combined for a 5.07 ERA over the past two years, ranking 26th in the majors despite the success of veterans Lance Lynn and Mike Minor. The Rangers announced the change Monday, saying Mathis and Sagara will split duties and responsibilities while trying to mold a young pitching staff. Mathis, 37, was Texas' bullpen coach last season, his first on the staff of third-year Manager Chris Woodward. The 47-year-old Sagara was set to be the pitching coach with Texas' Class AAA team in Nashville but instead coached at the club's alternate training site after the minor-league season was canceled. This will be Sagara's first major-league coaching role after also working in player development with the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.

Mets add Garcia

The New York Mets claimed infielder Robel Garcia off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday and designated outfielder Ryan Cordell for assignment. The 27-year-old Garcia didn't play in the majors this year while being a part of the Reds' 60-man player pool. The switch-hitting Garcia made his big-league debut in 2019 with the Cubs, batting .208 with 5 home runs and 11 RBI in 31 games. He spent the previous two seasons playing pro ball in Italy.

BASKETBALL

ESPN's bubble bursts

ESPN won't hold college basketball tournaments in a Florida bubble next month. In a statement Monday, ESPN Events said it had "set out to create a protected environment" in Orlando, Fla., for teams set to compete in events it operates. Those plans changed due to "certain challenges surrounding testing protocols," leading to the decision to resume those events during the 2021-22 season. ESPN Events lists 10 college basketball tournaments and doubleheaders on its website originally scheduled for the upcoming season, including the Champions Classic that annually features Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State; as well as the Preseason NIT, the Jimmy V Classic and the Orlando Invitational. The NCAA delayed the start of the season to Nov. 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, though scheduling remains unsettled with less than a month to go.

HOCKEY

Daley moves upstairs

Trevor Daley's steadying presence on the blue line helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. The team hopes Daley can make the same impact in a different capacity as a hockey operations advisor. The 37-year-old Daley announced his retirement after 16 seasons Monday in conjunction with his decision to begin his post-playing career by returning to the Penguins. The team said Daley will assist in player evaluations at both the NHL and minor-league levels and help the coaching staff during games. In addition to Daley's hire, the Penguins announced Monday that they fired assistant general manager Jason Karmanos. Sam Ventura, the team's director of hockey research, will assume Karmanos' duties on an interim basis. Daley scored 89 goals to go with 220 assists in 1,058 games with Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago. The Penguins acquired him during the 2015-16 season and his arrival was part of a midseason makeover that propelled Pittsburgh to the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup.