Slain lawman honored by Cotton, Boozman with tribute in Senate

Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton on Sunday paid tribute at the United States Capitol to the service and sacrifice of Pine Bluff Police Department Detective Kevin Collins, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 5.

"Mr. President, I rise today to honor Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins, who died as a result of injuries he sustained while in the line of duty on Monday, Oct. 5," Boozman said in remarks on the Senate floor. "Detective Collins was passionate about law enforcement and serving the citizens of Pine Bluff."

Boozman described Collins as someone who served his community, not only as an officer of the law but also as a mentor and a leader.

"In an interview with the Pine Bluff Commercial in 2018, he said, 'Ever since I was little, I saw law enforcement as a service and something I could be proud of,'" said Boozman. "He worked his entire life to achieve that dream."

Hired by the Pine Bluff Police Department on June 8, 2015, Collins was first assigned to the patrol division and worked his way up to the violent crimes unit. Boozman explained how Detective Collins loved being a police officer and enjoyed building relationships with the men and women he worked alongside as well as the citizens he served.

"His colleagues appreciated his enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication, which he demonstrated each and every day both in and out of uniform," said Boozman. "Detective Collins was passionate about making a difference in the lives of others."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6VBBeMyrqE]

Sen. Cotton followed with his remarks about Collins, saying Collins' stepfather worked for the Jefferson County sheriff's office and his mother was a teacher. "So from an early age, the role models in Kevin's life inspired him to serve others. And serve he did, above and beyond the call of duty," said Cotton.

Cotton replayed the tragic incident on the Senate floor as he described how Detective Collins was tracking a suspected killer who was holed up at a hotel. "A gun battle broke out," he said. "Detective Collins and his fellow officer, Lt. Ralph Isaac, were hit during this exchange and rushed to the hospital. Lt. Isaac recovered ... but Detective Collins did not."

Boozman said Collins was a mentor and a role model for teens –– encouraging good behavior and reinforcing the importance of making good decisions. With a long list of successes that include taking a large number of guns off the streets and earning the department's Officer of the Year award for 2017 for his actions in saving a 95-year-old resident while responding to an apartment fire, Boozman said Detective Collins lived a faithful life devoted to Christ, and with that heart for service, Collins put his faith into action, taking the initiative to make his community better.

"We rely on law enforcement officers like Detective Collins to keep communities safe," Boozman said. "His death is a tragic reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day."

Cotton said Collins joins 231 of his fellow officers who have died in the line of duty this year, calling Collins' death a tragedy--a stark warning of the dangers police officers face every day.

"But it would be a mistake only to mark Detective Collins' death. We ought also to learn from his example in life," said Cotton. "Kevin Collins was the guardian of Pine Bluff--whether in his capacity as an officer or off duty as a security guard at his local church."