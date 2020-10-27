Super Quiz: "Cinderella" (Animated Disney Film 1950)

Who enables Cinderella to attend the ball?
What does she transform into a carriage?
Cinderella is warned that the spell will break at what time?
What relationship to Cinderella is Lady Tremaine?
What are the names of Cinderella's two stepsisters?
Who falls in love with Cinderella at the ball?
Bruno was transformed into a footman. Who is Bruno?
What item does the Prince use to locate Cinderella?
Jaq and Gus enable Cinderella to meet the Prince. Who are they?
ANSWERS:
Fairy Godmother
A pumpkin
Midnight
Stepmother
Drizella and Anastasia
The Prince
Cinderella's dog
A glass slipper
Mice
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.