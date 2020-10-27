Sections
Super Quiz: "Cinderella" (Animated Disney Film 1950)

Today at 1:57 a.m.

  1. Who enables Cinderella to attend the ball?

  2. What does she transform into a carriage?

  3. Cinderella is warned that the spell will break at what time?

  4. What relationship to Cinderella is Lady Tremaine?

  5. What are the names of Cinderella's two stepsisters?

  6. Who falls in love with Cinderella at the ball?

  7. Bruno was transformed into a footman. Who is Bruno?

  8. What item does the Prince use to locate Cinderella?

  9. Jaq and Gus enable Cinderella to meet the Prince. Who are they?

ANSWERS:

  1. Fairy Godmother

  2. A pumpkin

  3. Midnight

  4. Stepmother

  5. Drizella and Anastasia

  6. The Prince

  7. Cinderella's dog

  8. A glass slipper

  9. Mice

