Two sentenced to prison time for armed home-invasion

BENTONVILLE -- Two men were sentenced to prison for their roles in an armed home invasion in Rogers.

William Todd Jr., 19, of Rogers and Luke Watson, 19, of Little Rock pleaded guilty last week to accomplice to aggravated robbery and accomplice to aggravated residential burglary.

The two were back in court Monday.

Todd was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 30 years after his release from prison. He will have to serve at least 14 years before he will be eligible for parole.

Watson was sentenced to 20 years in prison and must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years after his release. He will have to serve at least 5 years before he will be eligible for parole.

Todd and Watson were arrested in connection with the Dec. 6, 2019, armed robbery of a mother and son.

Miketerrio Cooper, 25, of Homer, La., was tried last week for his role in the crime. The jury found Cooper guilty of possession of firearms by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. He was sentenced to 58 years in prison and must serve at least 14 years before he is eligible for parole. He wasn't found guilty of aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary.

Rogers police went to 911 S. 10th St. about 12:06 a.m. Dec. 6 for a report of men with guns forcing their way into a home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Tammy Egberts testified during last week's trial three armed men forced their way through the front door and into her home.

Two of the men were wearing masks, she said. Egberts said she was shoved to the floor, but was able to escape and run to her neighbor's home for help.

Jake Egberts testified he recognized Todd, who was not wearing a mask, because the two went to school together.

Jake Egberts said he fought with Cooper over a rifle and the gun went off and grazed his hand. He said the trio stole a safe containing a .40 caliber pistol, marijuana and a bag with white powder.

Watson testified he was the getaway driver and told jurors about Cooper's involvement in the crime.