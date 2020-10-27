WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 106,727 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 1,833.

Check back to watch the live video.

