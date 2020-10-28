Arkansas Poll finds Republican Party surging in state

Supporters of a candidate cavort across the street from a polling place in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

​​With Election Day nearing, the Republican Party is surging in the Natural State, surpassing the numbers from four years ago, the 2020 Arkansas Poll found.

The 22nd annual survey, which is sponsored by the University of Arkansas' Diane D. Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society, was released Wednesday morning.

The poll foresees Republican President Donald Trump swamping Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, topping his winning totals from four years ago. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is on pace to the most lopsided victory ever recorded by a Republican U.S. Senate candidate.

With the election looming, Trump led Biden 65-32 with 3% undecided. Cotton topped his only opponent, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, 75-20 with 5% undecided.

Voters also gave Trump high marks for his handling of the covid-19 pandemic.

The survey of 804 adult Arkansans was conducted between Oct. 9-21 by Issues & Answers Network, Inc., a nonpartisan market research company from Virginia Beach, Va.

It had a margin of error of +/- 3.4% with a 95% confidence level.

