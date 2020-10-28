Arkansas sees 961 new virus cases; hospitalizations fall by 14

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

After reaching record levels on Monday and Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell Wednesday by 14, to 662.

The drop came as the state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 961 — a bigger increase than the 952 cases that were added a day earlier, but smaller than the spike of 1,155 cases the previous Wednesday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 18, to 1875.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the drop in new cases compared to a week earlier, but said Arkansans "still have to be disciplined, watch out for our neighbors, and follow the public health guidelines.”

He also highlighted the more than 300,000 covid-19 tests that had been performed this month as of Tuesday.

"This means that over 10% of the population of Arkansas was tested for covid-19 in the past 27 days," Hutchinson said.

"This could not have been accomplished without the remarkable work from the Arkansas Department of Health and its partners."

The total — 301,577 tests — comprised 265,674 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, and 35,903 antigen tests, which are often quicker but less sensitive.

By comparison, last month, 308,566 tests were conducted, Health Department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said.

The total that month comprised 284,701 PCR tests and 23,865 antigen tests, he said.

The cases added to the state's tallies on Wednesday included 690 that were confirmed through PCR tests and 271 "probable" cases, which include those identified through antigen tests.

The drop in people hospitalized with covid-19 came even as 79 virus patients were newly admitted to hospitals.

The patients on Wednesday included 99 who were on ventilators, up from 94 a day earlier.

The state's total case count rose to 108,640.

That comprised 100,751 confirmed cases and 7,889 probable ones.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active fell by 187, to 9,303, as 1,128 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Wednesday was the first day this week in which the state's increase in cases was smaller than on the same day a week earlier.

Over a rolling seven-day period, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day fell from a record 1,034 as of Tuesday to 1,006 as of Wednesday.