Breast cancer video created by PB men

Seven men from the Pine Bluff and Little Rock areas recently filmed a video dedicated to and honoring those affected by breast cancer, according to a news release.

"Embracing the Survivor's Journey" is a tribute written by Dedric L. Jones, a minister, gospel recording artist, educator, film writer and book author from Pine Bluff.

"This power-packed, three-dimensional tribute was scripted to speak to the hearts of those who have been impacted by breast cancer in three ways," according to the release. "First, there are those who are breast cancer survivors; second, there are those who have lost loved ones from breast cancer; and third, there are those who are currently enduring the battle."

Jones and other men in pink set out on a quest to round out this Breast Cancer Awareness Month by filming the tribute. Jones wanted to communicate a piece that would impact communities, state and nation.

The other tribute presenters were Warren L. Booker Jr., Chris James, SeJames Humphrey, Derrick Rainey, Jaye O'Neal and John Proctor.

"Though some men experience breast cancer, we know that women are more often affected," Jones said. "So we as men offered our talents and gifts of love to this project to release laughter, healing, encouragement, strength and life to everyone who experiences this tribute."