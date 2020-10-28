Child, driver killed in school bus crash

DECATUR, Tenn. -- A school bus carrying children crashed Tuesday in Tennessee, killing a 7-year-old girl and her bus driver and injuring others, officials said.

The crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on Tennessee 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

There were 22 children on the bus. Five were airlifted to a regional hospital, and two were taken by ambulance, officials said.

The bus driver, a woman, had no opportunity to stop, the highway patrol said at a Tuesday evening news conference at Meigs South Elementary School in Decatur, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

One student, a boy, was in critical condition and undergoing surgery as of late Tuesday. No names were released pending notification of family.

The driver of the utility vehicle, from Service Electric, is being treated for minor injuries.