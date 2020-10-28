Sections
Church hosting Taste of Fall as drive-thru event

by Sandra Hope | Today at 3:29 a.m.

St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host its annual Taste of Fall as a drive-thru and pick-up event from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14. Participants may preorder goods by Nov. 7.

The Taste of Fall items will include frozen main dish and vegetable casseroles, chicken and dressing, pies, cakes, cookies, jams, jellies and canned beets, according to a news release.

Weather permitting, local vendor tables will also be available outside with handmade items, jewelry, makeup, wreaths and other items. All proceeds will be used for church missions, according to the release.

Available items can be viewed at www.stlukeunitedmethodistchurchpinebluff.com under the Taste of Fall tab. For order information or details, call (870) 692-2302, (870) 543-0585 or (870) 692-8234.

