Covid surge hits border

Jacob Newberry puts on new PPE at the COVID-19 state drive-thru testing location at UTEP Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. The testing drive-thru site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

A record surge in coronavirus cases is pushing hospitals to the brink in the border cities of El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, confronting health officials in the U.S. and Mexico with twin disasters in the tightly knit metropolitan area of 3 million people.

Health officials are blaming the spike on family gatherings, multiple generations living in the same household and younger people going out to shop or conduct business.

The crisis has created one of the most desperate hot spots in North America and underscored how intricately connected the two cities are economically, geographically and culturally, with lots of people routinely going back and forth across the border to shop or visit with family.

"We are like Siamese cities," said Juarez resident Roberto Melgoza Ramos, whose son recovered from a bout of covid-19 after taking a cocktail of homemade remedies and prescription drugs. "You can't cut El Paso without cutting Juarez, and you can't cut Juarez without cutting El Paso."

In other developments Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, banned indoor dining and drinking in Chicago in one of the biggest retreats yet in the face of the latest surge. And Wisconsin's governor pleaded with residents to voluntarily stay home as the state shattered records for daily cases and deaths. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March, but the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck it down two months later.

In El Paso, Texas, authorities have instructed residents to stay home for two weeks and imposed a 10 p.m. curfew, and they are setting up dozens of hospital beds at a convention center.

Also, the University Medical Center of El Paso erected heated isolation tents to treat coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, Ryan Mielke, director of public affairs, said the hospital had 195 covid-19 patients, compared with fewer than three dozen less than a month ago, and "it continues to grow by the day, by the hour."

In Juarez, the Mexican government is sending mobile hospitals, ventilators and doctors, nurses and respiratory specialists. A hospital is being set up inside the gymnasium of the local university to help with the overflow.

Juarez has reported more than 12,000 infections and over 1,100 deaths, but the real numbers are believed to be far higher because covid-19 testing is extremely limited. El Paso County recorded about 1,400 new cases Tuesday, just short of the previous day's record of 1,443. The county had 853 patients hospitalized for the virus on Monday, up from 786 a day earlier.

Even the mayor of Juarez hasn't been spared. Armando Cabada was first diagnosed in May and appeared to have recovered, but then landed in the hospital last week with inflamed lungs.

Last week, Chihuahua, which includes Juarez, became the only state in Mexico to return to its highest level health alert, or red, under which most nonessential services are shut down and people are encouraged to stay home.

A curfew is also in effect in Juarez, but it has proved difficult to enforce in the sprawling city that is home to hundreds of factories that manufacture appliances, auto parts and other products around the clock.

The U.S. and Mexico agreed months ago to restrict cross-border traffic to essential activity, but there has been little evidence Mexico has blocked anyone from entering. Other Mexican border cities have complained about people entering from U.S. cities that are suffering from virus outbreaks.

The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000. Deaths per day have climbed from about 700 to almost 800.

Information for this article was contributed by Guadalupe Penuelas Sanchez of The Associated Press.

Pat Austin takes COVID-19 swabs in for testing at the state drive-thru testing location UTEP Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. The testing drive-thru site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

Sun shines on white flags planted as a temporary art installation in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington. Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's installation, called "In America, How Could This Happen," will include an estimated 240,000 flags when completed. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jakaya Lewis, left, waits in line with her mother Trina Ayers to get tested for COVID-19 at an urgent care clinic in Newark, N.J., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Gov. Phil Murphy has once again signed an executive order to extend New Jersey's public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg walks among thousands of white flags planted in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington. Firstenberg's temporary art installation, called "In America, How Could This Happen," will include an estimated 240,000 flags when completed. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Exam Corp Lab employee, right, wears a mask as she talks with a patient lined up for COVID-19 testing in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)