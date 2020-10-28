Everlasting Mond eyes 4-0 vs. Hogs

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond made his first start for the Aggies as a freshman against Arkansas in 2017, and he is 3-0 against the Razorbacks entering Saturday’s game. (AP/Rogelio V. Solis)

FAYETTEVILLE -- While Feleipe Franks will be the fourth starting quarterback for the University of Arkansas against Texas A&M in four years, Kellen Mond has been a constant for the Aggies.

Mond -- a senior who is Texas A&M's leader in career pass completions (693), attempts (1,191) and yards (8,363) -- will make his fourth consecutive start against the Razorbacks (2-2) for the No. 8 Aggies (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

"Mond's been there since 1922," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Is the guy ever going to graduate and get out of there? He's been there forever, and what a really good player he is."

Mond's first of 38 career starts came against Arkansas in 2017.

Thrust into the lineup as a true freshman because of an injury to Nick Starkel -- who later transferred to Arkansas, then San Jose State -- Mond helped the Aggies beat the Razorbacks 50-43 in overtime.

Mond completed 14 of 27 passes for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Christian Kirk for a score on the first possession of overtime to put Texas A&M ahead. The Aggies held on to win when Armani Watts intercepted an Austin Allen pass.

Mond also rushed 10 times for 109 yards in the 2017 matchup.

"I definitely think it was a breakout game for me," Mond said on a video call Monday. "Having that opportunity to go to overtime and then throwing a big-time, game-winning pass to Christian Kirk was huge.

"It's something I remember very vividly. It definitely was one of the big-time plays I've had in my career."

Mond is 25-13 as a starter, and 3-0 against Arkansas with a 24-17 victory in 2018 and 31-27 victory last season. He has completed 54 of 88 passes (61.3%) for 670 yards and 5 touchdowns with 4 interceptions in three Arkansas-Texas A&M games, and rushed for 156 yards.

"He has a really good offensive line in front of him," Pittman said. "Best one I've seen in a while at A&M."

The Aggies return four starters on the offensive line with senior Carson Green and junior Dan Moore at tackle, and senior Jared Hocker and sophomore Kenyon Green at guard. Senior center Ryan McCollum was a reserve last season, but he has 18 career starts.

"They're protecting him well, but he's still Kellen Mond," Pittman said. "He can get out of problems. He's staying in the pocket better than I've ever seen him.

"He's making plays. I think he's playing really well. He's comfortable back there. I think he's getting rid of the ball faster than maybe he has in the past. I just think he's a lot better quarterback than he's ever been just obviously with reps and years, but I also give that offensive line a lot of credit."

The Aggies have allowed an SEC-low two sacks, both in the first half of the opener against Vanderbilt.

"We're blocking well, we're picking up blitzes, but also we're getting the ball out, receivers are getting open, and that allows the quarterback to make decisions," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "Allows his decision making to happen faster.

"So it's a combination of us just playing better overall offensively and the whole gamut of what we're doing and getting rhythmic throws, getting them out. And when we're taking our shots, we're doing a pretty good job of protecting and getting the ball down the field.

"Our offensive line is doing a nice job, along with our tight ends and backs and the chipping and blocking protection parts of it."

Mond, 6-3 and 217 pounds, has completed 80 of 130 passes (61.5%) for 984 yards and 9 touchdowns with 2 interceptions this season. He has thrown 62 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions in his career.

In the biggest victory of Mond's career, and the biggest in Fisher's three seasons at Texas A&M, he completed 25 of 35 passes for 338 yards without an interception in the Aggies' 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida on Oct. 10. It was Texas A&M's first victory over a top 5 team since 2014 when the Aggies beat No. 3 Auburn 41-38 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"He's had some mistakes. Every quarterback does," Fisher told ESPN while talking about Mond immediately after beating Florida. "Let me tell you something: He's the reason we're winning football games."

Sophomore Caleb Chapman was Texas A&M's leading receiver against Florida with 9 catches for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the game.

The Aggies also have been without Jhamon Ausbon, who had 66 catches for 872 yards in 2019 as a junior, because he opted out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mond's top targets are sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer (19 catches for 181) yards, sophomore running back Ainias Smith (17 for 123) and freshman wide receiver Chase Lane (16 for 222). Smith had five catches for 89 yards against Arkansas last season.

The Aggies also have a strong running game with sophomore Isaiah Spiller and Smith. Spiller has rushed 64 times for 430 yards and his 6.7 yards per carry leads the SEC. Smith has 30 carries for 155 yards.

Against Florida, Spiller had 27 carries for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"Spiller, the guy's incredible," Pittman said. "I mean, he's played really, really well."

Mond said the offense has been productive but needs to improve.

"I think we have so much more room to grow and a lot more potential," he said.

Mond said he studied tape of NFL quarterbacks during the offseason to help him better understand defenses. He also did a lot of self-evaluation about how to play and lead better.

"I still think there's definitely -- when you're watching the games -- a couple of plays I wish that I could have back," Mond said. "That just comes back to my fundamentals, and me playing fast and trusting my eyes every play.

"Those were things that I focused on during the bye week, and hopefully those are things I can translate onto the field this week into the game."