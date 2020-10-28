Flash flood warning issued for parts of Central Arkansas; rain predicted through Thursday

The National Weather Service in Little Rock issued a flash flood warning early Wednesday afternoon for parts of Central Arkansas.

The flash flood warning, which is in effect until 1:45 p.m., includes Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood, according to a Twitter post by the weather service.

Flash Flood Warning including Little Rock AR, North Little Rock AR, Sherwood AR until 1:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/PSaajbclKC — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) October 28, 2020

Little Rock has seen over 1 1/2 inches of rain the past 24 hours, with almost 1 inch falling in less than an hour, meteorologist Heather Cross said Wednesday afternoon.

Little Rock will see most of its rain Wednesday, Cross said, and it is expected to move out of the area Thursday. Northern and western parts of the state are under a flood watch through Thursday afternoon, she said.