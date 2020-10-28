Get to know Arkansas commitment Erin Outley

Little Rock Parkview tight end target Erin Outley committed to Arkansas in July.
Outley, 6-4, 235 pounds, was the first in-state prospect to receive a scholarship offer from first-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, and numerous other schools followed. He chose the Hogs over offers from Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State and others.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 263
Bench press: 315
Squat: 465
Number of years playing football: 11 years
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Florida State and Ole Miss
I committed to Arkansas because: I felt like that was best in my heart and felt God's best interest for me
I plan to major in: I don’t know what I want to major in yet
The recruiting process is: It was great just enjoying the publicity I’m getting and offers
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I would probably be a star in basketball
I'm happiest when: I’m playing football or hanging out with my friends
My mom is always on me to: She always on me to do good in school and be successful
Favorite video game: Madden, GTA5
Favorite NFL player: George Kittle
Favorite music: Rap
Must watch TV show: Power and All American
How would you spend one million dollars? Buy me a house and invest in a big truck business
What super power would you choose if given the option? I would choose super strength
My pet peeve: waking me up out of my sleep
Favorite uniform color/ combo: Red and White
Team entrance song, if you could pick: would be Seven Nation Army Song
Favorite fast food chain: McDonald’s because it’s always a good go to meal
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island with? I would want fresh water and source of food
I will never ever eat: Chitterlings
Favorite junk food: I would say chocolate
Dream date: would be with Meagan Good
Hobbies: Car audio
One thing I could not live without is: water and sports
Role model: George Kittle
Three words to describe me: A funny guy
People would be surprised that I: like old school cars a lot