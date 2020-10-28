Get to know Arkansas commitment Erin Outley

Arkansas Democrat Gazette/JUSTIN CUNNINGHAM - 09-13-2019 - Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley (M) jumping over Marion defense during second quarter action at in Little Rock War Memorial Stadium, September 13, 2019.

Little Rock Parkview tight end target Erin Outley committed to Arkansas in July.

Outley, 6-4, 235 pounds, was the first in-state prospect to receive a scholarship offer from first-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, and numerous other schools followed. He chose the Hogs over offers from Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State and others.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 263

Bench press: 315

Squat: 465

Number of years playing football: 11 years

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Florida State and Ole Miss

I committed to Arkansas because: I felt like that was best in my heart and felt God's best interest for me

I plan to major in: I don’t know what I want to major in yet

The recruiting process is: It was great just enjoying the publicity I’m getting and offers

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I would probably be a star in basketball

I'm happiest when: I’m playing football or hanging out with my friends

My mom is always on me to: She always on me to do good in school and be successful

Favorite video game: Madden, GTA5

Favorite NFL player: George Kittle

Favorite music: Rap

Must watch TV show: Power and All American

How would you spend one million dollars? Buy me a house and invest in a big truck business

What super power would you choose if given the option? I would choose super strength

My pet peeve: waking me up out of my sleep

Favorite uniform color/ combo: Red and White

Team entrance song, if you could pick: would be Seven Nation Army Song

Favorite fast food chain: McDonald’s because it’s always a good go to meal

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island with? I would want fresh water and source of food

I will never ever eat: Chitterlings

Favorite junk food: I would say chocolate

Dream date: would be with Meagan Good

Hobbies: Car audio

One thing I could not live without is: water and sports

Role model: George Kittle

Three words to describe me: A funny guy

People would be surprised that I: like old school cars a lot