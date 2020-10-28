Gravelly lawmaker tests positive for virus

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

State Rep. Marcus Richmond, R-Gravelly, has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the number of state lawmakers who have tested positive for covid-19 to 10 during the past week and a half.

Richmond said he learned Wednesday morning that the test he took on Monday was positive.

“I’m not bad,” he said. “I think I’m already on the rebound.”

Richmond said he suspects he was infected by the coronavirus during legislative budget hearings before they were temporarily suspended on Oct. 20 for the rest of last week.

The other lawmakers who have tested positive for the coronavirus during the past week and half include Reps. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage; Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette; Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne; Stu Smith, R-Batesville; Joe Cloud, R-Russellville and Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren.

The others include Sens. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View; Terry Rice, R-Waldron and Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers.

Cloud said he was hospitalized for five days with developing covid-19 pneumonia and was released from the hospital on Monday.

He said he attended legislative budget hearings on Oct. 13-15 and became sick on Oct 17.

Cloud, who is a retired doctor, said "there is no way to be 100% sure” how he was infected with the virus.