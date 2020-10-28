In 48-Hour Notice, Elliott lists $24,550 in 16 donations

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, Tuesday reported receiving 16 donations of $1,000 or more, totaling $24,550.

Four were received Sunday; 12 were added Monday, she told the Federal Election Commission.

Elliott is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock.

Under federal law, candidates aren't required to file their next full campaign finance report until Dec. 3. However, they must file 48-Hour Notices, listing any donation of $1,000 or more within 48 hours of receipt.

The FEC contributions listed for Sunday, totaling $6,050, came from:

• George Mackey of Conway, a CPA, $1,000

• Progressive Turnout Project, Chicago, $1,250

• Dr. Jean Matchett of Little Rock, a physician, $1,000

• Barry Lang of Los Angeles, a real estate investor, $2,800

Monday's 12 donations, totaling $18,500, were reportedly given by

• Diane Suitt Gilleland of Little Rock, retired, $1,200

• Southern California Fund, Los Angeles, $2,500

• American Mosaic PAC, Washington, $1,000

• Progressive Majority PAC, Washington, $2,500

• Alma Adams for Congress, Charlotte, N.C., $1,000

• Human Rights Campaign, Washington, $1,500

• Deb Haaland for Congress, Albuquerque, N.M., $1,000

• Greater Opportunities for Leadership Development PAC, Gaithersburg, Md., $1,000

• Eddie Walker Jr. of Fort Smith, attorney, $1,000

• Jerry's PAC, New York, $2,000

• Elect Educators Everywhere, Washington, $2,800

• Dogwood PAC, Washington, $1,000