• Jessica Hill, 21, and her sister Jayla, 18, were ordered held without bail after being accused of stabbing a store security guard in Chicago 27 times when he asked them to wear masks and use hand sanitizer, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition.

• James Patterson, a circuit judge in Mobile County, Ala., apologized for calling 76-year-old Gov. Kay Ivey "MeMaw" in a court order canceling a hearing because of a state stay-at-home order, saying he had "no earthly idea" that his order would "go anywhere except to the lawyers in the case."

• Brian Davenport, 35, accused of stealing a cellphone from a 64-year-old jogger who had collapsed and lay dying on a St. Louis sidewalk, was charged with felony stealing after being identified using video taken by a security camera, police said.

• Rick Grimes of Medgluv, a medical glove supplier based in Coral Springs, Fla., said thieves raided a shipping container and made off with more than 6 million gloves, valued at more than $1 million, meant for first responders at hospitals around the state.

• Mike Roper, police chief of Bessemer, Ala., labeled it "another senseless shooting" that "comes from the wrong people having guns" after an apparent drive-by shooting at a house that left one teenager dead and three others wounded.

• Howard Young, 75, of Nashville, Tenn., accused of running a Ponzi scheme in which he claimed he was doing a study after curing himself of cancer through naturopathic methods, was charged with identity theft, bank fraud and wire fraud, prosecutors said.

• Ty Harris of Sardis City, Ala., got Sparkplug, his 60-year-old African spurred tortoise, back after it escaped from its enclosure and spent three days on the loose, crossing two counties and at least one soybean field before being picked up by a passing motorist, who returned it to Harris.

• Joseph Mugenzi, 71, a Rwandan man accused of participating in the country's 1994 genocide by drawing up lists of people to be killed, was arrested in the Netherlands and will be extradited back to Rwanda to face trial, authorities said.

• Robert Coltrain, 25, of Triangle, Va., was charged with second-degree murder and illegally transporting human remains after police found the body of 25-year-old Brian Trotter, an aspiring hip-hop artist, in the trunk of Coltrain's car after he crashed on a Miami highway.